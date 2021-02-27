Komets' Hawkins suspended 1 game

Komets forward Brandon Hawkins has been suspended one game by the ECHL for boarding Indy's Nic Pierog in the third period of a 3-2 overtime victory by the Fuel on Friday.

Hawkins won't be available when the teams play again 7:05 p.m. today.

Hawkins received a major penalty and a game misconduct. Pierog returned to the game.

Video of the play is here: https://twitter.com/SportsiCohn/status/1365489741785755648

I've showed this play to some former referees I trust and they were pretty split on this being a major penalty to begin with, and they did note that the position of the referee made his vantage point obscured, so they wondered how much the linesmen discussed the call with him. Personally, I'm befuddled how the league looked at this and thought supplemental discipline was warranted.

