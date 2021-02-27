Smallman's 'go-to move' thrills in Komets' 8-1 victory

Spencer Smallman had pulled the move off before. But few had been there to see it.

“It’s one of my go-to moves in practice, I’d just never had the confidence to try it in a game. I’d had a really good chance earlier and thought I just needed to loosen up a little bit and try something fun,” the Komets’ forward said after Saturday’s 8-1 walloping of the ECHL-leading Indy Fuel in front of an announced crowd of 2,347 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Smallman scored twice – both short-handed breakaway goals – but the first was one of the prettiest in the Komets’ 69-year history. He skated into the offensive zone, pushed the bouncing puck to the ice with the blade of his stick, then really went to work. He let the puck and his stick slide through his legs, then snapped a shot from behind his body into the top of the net.

(Video highlights, including the goal, are above.)

“The puck was kind of rolling on me, so I had to take a second to slow it down. I’m just trying to play a little more loose and try something fun,” Smallman said. “I’m glad it worked out.”

Smallman hasn’t missed often in his five games with the Komets – he has four goals on seven shots – but he’d missed the net entirely from 10 feet out just minutes before his first goal Saturday. Only 37 seconds after he made it 2-0, during the same Fuel power play, Jason Cotton netted his first professional goal on a breakaway for a 3-0 Fort Wayne lead.

The Komets’ killed off all five power plays they faced and scored three short-handed goals. They have four short-handed goals this season in eight games. The Florida Everblades entered the night with a league-leading eight short-handed goals, but they’d played 20 more games than Fort Wayne.

“I think one of the things with the pandemic is it really allowed us to break it down and understand what our strengths were and what our weaknesses were,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said of the penalty kill. “(Assistant coach Olivier Legault) has spent numerous hours working with the guys and preparing them. And we just know our details, we're executing our details. I give a lot of credit to our assistant coach, making sure that is going well, so all the guys are buying into the message and it’s fun to see the commitment.”

Smallman had similar sentiments about Legault's impact.

“It starts with Legs, who runs our PK. Everyone is on the same page and everyone’s talking,” Smallman said. “I think we’re just a really good unit. We’re all together. We’re supporting each other. I’m just a product of my environment, really.”

Indy (20-5-1) hadn’t lost by more than two goals all season. The Komets (4-1-3), who lost 3-2 in overtime to the Fuel on Friday, are 1-1-1 in the season series.

The teams meet again 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Smallman, who has spent most of his four-year career in the higher-level American Hockey League, and Cotton, a rookie, are both contracted to the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. They came to Fort Wayne via a relationship with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. It’s ironic because there was a formal affiliation tying the Komets and Wolves the previous two seasons, but Fort Wayne got little help. Now, Smallman and Cotton have totaled five goals and six points in eight combined games for the Komets, who started their season two months after the 13 other teams because of the pandemic.

Bakala (11-1-1) allowed seven goals on the first 18 shots he faced and totaled 14 saves on 21 shots. Billy Christopoulos replaced him for the third period and stopped 6 of 7 shots.

“You know, if I could carry a seven-goal lead into the third period of every game, there’d be a lot less stress in my life,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “But it was fun tonight. It's fun when things are going the right way. But even more so, it's fun when you're getting rewarded by playing the right way. We weren’t cheating for offense; we played defense first and a lot of our defense turned into offense. It was fun to see the guys rewarded for playing the right way.”

Fort Wayne’s Stefanos Lekkas (3-1-2), who has played in 6 of 8 games this season, stopped 19 of 20 shots. Michael Pelech bested him with 52 seconds remaining.

Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro opened the scoring on the game’s first shot, a blistering slapshot from the right circle, and he’s netted at least one goal in 5 of 7 games and has at least one point in 6 of 7. He also made it 4-0, helping to cause a turnover in front of the Fuel net and scoring from 10 feet out 8:42 into the second period. Pochiro has totaled eight goals and nine points this season.

Shortly after Lekkas thwarted Matt Marcinew on a breakaway, Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper got to his own rebound and scored for a 5-0 lead at 11:10 on a power play. Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler scored with a 50-footer for a 6-0 lead on his 25th birthday.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays, including a Nellis third-period goal.

Suspension analysis

Fort Wayne’s Brandon Hawkins was suspended by the ECHL one game for his hit on Nic Pierog in the third period Friday. Hawkins received a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding. The more I think about it, the more it doesn’t make sense. It’s debatable that it was even worth a major penalty – referee friends I’ve spoken to were split on that severity. If there’s that much question, I don’t see how anyone could rationally determine it deserved supplemental punishment. It’s the second suspension the Komets have had this season; Harper got two games for kneeing Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist.

