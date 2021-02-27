Smallman's goals highlight Komets' 8-1 victory

Spencer Smallman pulled off one of the more brilliant goals in Komets history, skating in alone on a breakaway, letting the puck and his stick slide through his legs, and snapping a shot from behind his body to the top of the net Saturday.

It was redemptive – Smallman had been all alone in front of Indy Fuel goaltender Dan Bakala minutes beforehand and missed the net – and it was the first of two breakaway goals he’d score for Fort Wayne on the penalty kill in an 8-1 victory at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

(Video highlights above.)

The Komets (4-1-3), who lost 3-2 in overtime to the Fuel on Friday, are 1-1-1 against the Fuel this season. Indy (20-5-1) hadn’t lost by more than two goals all season.

Smallman’s buzzworthy goal came with the Komets short-handed 17:07 into the first period because Anthony Nellis was serving a hooking penalty. Just 37 seconds later, during the same Fuel power play, Jason Cotton scored his first professional goal on a breakaway for a 3-0 Fort Wayne lead.

The Komets, who killed all five power plays they faced and scored three times on the penalty kill, have four short-handed goals in eight games. Florida came into the night with the league lead of eight short-handed goals, but the Everblades had played 20 more games.

Smallman, who has spent most of his four-year career in the higher-level American Hockey League, and Cotton, a rookie, are both contracted to the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. They came to Fort Wayne via a relationship with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Bakala, who came in with an 11-0-1 record, allowed seven goals on the first 18 shots he faced and totaled 14 saves. Billy Christopoulos replaced him for the third period and stopped 6 of 7 shots.

Fort Wayne’s Stefanos Lekkas, who has played in 6 of 8 games this season, stopped 19 of 20 shots to improve to 3-1-2.

Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro opened the scoring on the game’s first shot, a blistering slapshot from the right circle, and he’s netted at least one goal in 5 of 7 games and has at least one point in 6 of 7.

He also made it 4-0, helping to cause a turnover in front of the Fuel net and scoring from 10 feet 8:42 into the second period. Pochiro has totaled eight goals and nine points this season.

Shortly after Lekkas thwarted Matt Marcinew on a breakaway, Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper got to his own rebound and scored for a 5-0 lead at 11:10 on a power play. Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler scored with a 50-footer for a 6-0 lead on his 25th birthday.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays, including a Nellis third-period goal.

Notes: The Komets played without forward Brandon Hawkins, who was suspended one game by the ECHL for boarding Nic Pierog in the third period of Friday’s 3-2 Fuel overtime victory. Hawkins received a major penalty and game misconduct for the hit. … The referee was Cameron Fleming. … The game’s start was delayed about 10 minutes because medical staff, required to be on hand, got caught in traffic.

