Guindon stops 19 shots, K's shut out Fuel

The Komets’ defense enjoyed the spotlight today, after the offense got most of the attention the night before.

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 19 shots he faced, but the Indy Fuel couldn’t solve the stifling Fort Wayne defense enough to get an abundance of quality shots on the rookie goaltender in the Komets' 3-0 victory in Indianapolis.

“It’s good,” Guindon said of his first pro shutout. “Indy put a lot of screens on us and they’re wanting people there to take the second shot, so if I can make the first save then hopefully we can get it to the corner and our defense can take care of it. Also, guys were blocking shots all game, and it just becomes easy after that to play the game.”

Fort Wayne got goals from Anthony Nellis, Justin Vaive and Jackson Leef, in front of 1,478 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the Komets also impressed Saturday with an 8-1 victory.

“We're a really good team in every position,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We had some healthy bodies out tonight, just to make sure we're all sharing a piece of the pie. No matter who’s in or out, they can all get the job done. Look at some of the guys who didn’t play – Mathieu Brodeur and Nick Boka have been our best defensive pairing to start the season – and guys like Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor come in and do just as good a job.

“When you've got the goalies playing the way that they are, and you've got the defense all buying into the systems, and the forwards are finding ways to produce, that’s a really good recipe for success.”

The Komets (5-1-3) are 2-1-1 against the Fuel (21-6-1), which dropped out of first place in the league, determined by winning percentage instead of points this season because Fort Wayne started two months later than the 13 other teams. With 41 games remaining, including 16 against Indy, the Komets are third overall.

A Randy Gazzola pass that eluded three defenders set up Nellis for the game’s first goal, 2:31 into the first period, as the Komets tallied 17 of the first 24 shots on goal.

There was a brief fight late in the first period, between Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens and Indy’s Cedric Lacroix, and Vaive made it 2-0 by spinning and shooting from the right circle 3:55 into the second period.

(Video highlights are above.)

Indy’s goaltender, Billy Christopoulos, preserved the score by stopping Vaive twice at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 14:43, the latter save coming with the netminder doing the splits. Less than 2 minutes later, Christopoulos thwarted Shawn Szydlowski, who was alone in front of the net.

A day after Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler scored his first goal with the Komets, fellow hometown player Leef did the same. He snapped the puck in from the right circle, 17:38 into the second period, at the end of a 3-on-2 rush.

Christopoulos, who was in net for the Fuel’s 3-2 come-from-behind victory in overtime Friday and played in the third period Saturday, totaled 23 saves today.

“I’m extremely happy. I mean, there's really no areas right now that you're not happy with, maybe except that I thought we should have had all six points (for the standings) this weekend and not just five,” Boudreau said.

The Komets’ rookie goaltending tandem has looked sound thus far: Stefanos Lekkas is 3-1-2 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Guindon is 2-0-1 with a 1.94 GAA and a .902 SP.

“This (shutout) feels good,” Guindon said. “I would say that the team is playing great right now in front of us. Even (Saturday) with the game Stef played, he played so well. We’ve just got to be in our end and make the saves and play our games.”

Notes: Travis Howe made his debut with the Komets. He declined to fight Indy’s Darian Skeoch at the start of the game. … Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy missed a sixth straight game with a concussion, suffered on a hit from Indy’s Joe Sullivan. … The referee was Cameron Fleming. ... Fort Wayne was 0 for 5 on power plays. Indy was 0 for 2.

jcohn@jg.net