K's continue to dominate Fuel, win 3-0

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 19 shots he faced, as the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 3-0 today at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Komets (5-1-3), who have 41 games remaining in the regular season, will face the Fuel (21-6-1) 16 more times.

Fort Wayne is 2-1-1 this season against the Fuel, which entered the day with the ECHL’s top winning percentage despite losing 8-1 to the Komets on Saturday.

A Randy Gazzola pass that eluded three defenders set up Fort Wayne’s Anthony Nellis for the game’s first goal, 2:31 into the first period, and the Komets tallied 17 of the game’s first 24 shots on goal.

There was a brief fight late in the first period, between Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens and Indy’s Cedric Lacroix, and the Komets’ Justin Vaive made it 2-0 by spinning and shooting from the right circle 3:55 into the second period.

Indy’s goaltender, Billy Christopoulos, preserved the score by stopping Vaive twice at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 14:43, the latter save coming with the netminder doing the splits. Less than 2 minutes later, Christopoulos thwarted Shawn Szydlowski, who was alone in front of the net.

A day after Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler scored his first goal with the Komets, fellow hometown player Jackson Leef did the same. He snapped the puck in from the right circle, 17:38 into the second period, at the end of a 3-on-2 rush.

Christopoulos totaled 23 saves.

Notes: Travis Howe made his debut with the Komets. He declined to fight Indy’s Darian Skeoch at the start of the game. … Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy missed a sixth straight game with a concussion, suffered on a hit from Indy’s Joe Sullivan. … The referee was Cameron Fleming.

