The Komets, if you can believe it, are atop the Western Conference in this weird and wild season. Because Fort Wayne is only playing 50 games, and the other 13 ECHL teams are skating 72 apiece, the standings are being determined by winning percentage.

It's a promising start. But it's also way too early to get worked up about standings position.

“It's only been a few weeks of the season and we're just going weekend by weekend,” said goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, who stopped all 19 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 victory at Indianapolis.

Fort Wayne, coming off back-to-back victories over formerly-top-of-the-league Indy, outscored the Fuel 11-1 on Saturday and Sunday combined. With a winning percentage of .722, Fort Wayne (5-1-3) is third overall and, in the conference, just ahead of second-place Wichita, which has played 17 more games.

“(The second weekend of the season Feb. 19-21,) was good back home. This weekend, we faced adversity at the start of the weekend, losing Friday (in overtime), and after that we were able to come back with two huge wins,” Guindon said.

“Just looking toward the next weekend, we're ready for battle.”

So far, the Komets have faced only two opponents, going 3-0-2 against Wheeling and 2-1-1 against Indy. Get used to those opponents; the Komets play 39 of their 50 games against those teams.

There's been a lot to love about the Komets, including:

A defense that ranks No. 1 with 2.22 goals against per game.

An offense that ranks No. 2 with 3.67 goals per game.

A penalty kill that's No. 1 in the league at 89.2%, and has scored four short-handed goals (already tied for fourth most).

A No. 2-ranked power play that's scored 22% of the time.

Some terrific individual stats, such as Zach Pochiro's eight goals and nine points; Anthony Petruzzelli's four goals and eight points; and Spencer Smallman's four goals in six games. (Note: Wait till Shawn Szydlowski, who does have seven points but only one goal, A.J. Jenks, Brandon Hawkins and Marco Roy get going.)

The rookie goaltending might have looked a smidge shaky to start, but Stefanos Lekkas is now 3-1-2 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, and Guindon is 2-0-1 with a 1.94 GAA, a .902 SP and one shutout.

Despite losing players to injury, including Roy and Jenks at different points, and suffering suspensions to Stephen Harper and Hawkins, the next-man-up mentality has worked well.

“We just talk about the details that make us successful,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We don't focus on what they're doing. When we play our game, we make them adjust and you could see that Indy really didn't have an answer over three games (last weekend). They were trying anything and everything and we just kept doing what made us successful, so for us it's buying into the systems. Everybody's completely bought in and that's fun to watch.”

