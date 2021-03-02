Who owns the Komets' players' rights?

We may only be nine games into the season, but I know what you’re thinking: “Can we keep some of these guys next season?”

It’s true, because of this weird season amid a pandemic that caused 12 teams to opt out, some of the roster rules have been tough to decipher. The big thing you need to know is that if a Fort Wayne player previously signed with a team that’s now not playing, in most cases his rights will revert to his former team.

So here’s a look at the players Fort Wayne got from other teams and where their rights for 2021-22 are held. (Note: This information comes from Komets management.)

Justin Vaive: His rights are owned by the Cincinnati Cyclones, but since he’s a veteran player he can ultimately become an unrestricted free agent. In other words, if he’s happy in Fort Wayne, he’s could conceivably return.

Mathieu Brodeur: His rights are owned by the Adirondack Thunder but, like Vaive, can become an unrestricted free agent because he’s a veteran.

Brandon Hawkins, Randy Gazzola and Nolan LaPorte: They had signed with the Toledo Walleye and their rights would revert back to the fish, per the Komets, though an astute reader pointed out that LaPorte had signed with Atlanta last summer so I think his rights actually go to the Gladiators.

Anthony Nellis: His rights will revert back to the Idaho Steelheads.

Jackson Leef: The Fort Wayne native’s rights had been held by the Brampton Beast before it opted out. Now, the Beast has suspended operations, so he’s fair game for the Komets.

Morgan Adams-Moisan: His rights weren’t actually held by another ECHL team before the Komets signed him – he previously was on an American Hockey League contract – so he could remain Fort Wayne property.

