The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, March 03, 2021 2:40 pm

    400 more K's tickets for games this weekend

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Department of Health has allowed the Komets to sell an additional 400 tickets to their games Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum after considering the current state of the pandemic.

    The tickets are available at the Memorial Coliseum box office or through TicketMaster. 

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article

    Email story