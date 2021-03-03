Wednesday, March 03, 2021 2:40 pm
400 more K's tickets for games this weekend
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Allen County Department of Health has allowed the Komets to sell an additional 400 tickets to their games Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum after considering the current state of the pandemic.
The tickets are available at the Memorial Coliseum box office or through TicketMaster.
