Roy won't play for K's on Friday

Komets forward Marco Roy, who has missed the last six games with a concussion, isn't expected to play Friday or Saturday against the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum. I'm told Roy has close to returning, but they see no reason to rush him back.

Wheeling will be without Sean Josling, who was suspended one game for a slash in the Nailers' 6-0 loss at Indy on Wednesday. The Fuel's Joe Sullivan was suspended five games for leaving the bench to take part in the fracas. You can watch the video here: https://twitter.com/SportsiCohn/status/1367603329925181442?s=20

