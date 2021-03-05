Smallman, K's keep on winning

Spencer Smallman had one goal and two assists for the Komets, who continued their impressive start to the season by defeating the Wheeling Nailers 4-2 tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne (6-1-3 overall) is on a 6-0-1 run. It is 4-0-2 against the league-worst Nailers (7-16-4), who have lost 8 of 10 games.

The teams meet again 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 5 power plays and had another goal that came just as a man-advantage expired. Wheeling was 0 for 5.

Wheeling’s Nick Rivera opened the scoring on his team’s first shot, 55 seconds into the first period, after teammate Brady Tomlak got the puck at his own blue line, chipped it off the boards and raced around Fort Wayne’s Olivier Galipeau, then regained control to set up Rivera as he fell to the ice in the slot.

The Nailers didn’t tally a shot on goal during the next 7:42, but the Komets had a number of chances, including Anthony Petruzzelli’s shot from 40 feet out and his attempt off the rebound that caromed off the post. Captain A.J. Jenks was thwarted from point blank range during a power play at 13:01.

Fort Wayne solved goaltender Alex D’Orio on its 10th shot, during a power play at 14:19, when Smallman netted a slapshot from the top of the left circle to capitalize on Shawn Szydlowski’s no-look pass through a crowd from the middle of the right circle.

Smallman has five goals and eight points in seven games since arriving from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League. He is contracted to the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

A thunderous hit by Wheeling’s Hayden Hodgson on Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy 1:04 into the second period resulted in no charging penalty for Hodgson; Murphy being shaken on the ice for a bit before leaving the game for good; and a melee that resulted in discipline only for Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro, who got a minor and a 10-minute misconduct for unleashing a bunch of retaliatory punches on Hodgson.

Szydlowski and Hodgson squared off for a full-fledged fight at 6:15, and Hodgson got an extra penalty for throwing off his elbow pad, setting up a Jenks power-play goal during which he redirected a Randy Gazzola blue-line shot for a 2-1 lead.

The Nailers’ Tomlak tied it by camping in front of the right post and flicking a rebound over goaltender Stefanos Lekkas at 12:29. But it took the Komets only 22 seconds to regain their lead; Petruzzelli attacked the net and snapped in the rebound of a Smallman shot to make it 3-2.

The Komets took a 4-2 lead at 19:28, a split second after another Fort Wayne power play expired, with Galipeau netting a shot from the blue line.

Lekkas preserved the lead by diving to his right to thwart a Hodgson shot that seemed destined for the net 3:34 into the third period.

Lekkas finished with 19 saves. D’Orio had 29.

Notes: The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy missed a seventh straight game with a concussion. … The Komets also played without Nolan LaPorte, Travis Howe, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Stephen Harper, Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor.

jcohn@jg.net