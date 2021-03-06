Smallman, special teams lead K's to 4-2 victory

The Komets and Wheeling Nailers are clearly getting sick of each other already, having played six times over 10 games. It could be seen through an eye-popping, dangerous hit by Wheeling’s Hayden Hodgson on Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy, who was knocked out of the game, and by some other post-whistle tantrums Friday night.

“These are really intense games,” Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks said after scoring a goal in a 4-2 victory over the Nailers, in front of an announced crowd of 3,040 at Memorial Coliseum. “We’re in a shortened season and we started it late. It’s a sprint, it’s a sprint right through to the end. … Every game matters, you can’t take a night off and the intensity has to stay high.”

It would help the Komets (6-1-3) if their special teams remain as dangerous as they have been through their current 6-0-1 run. The Komets scored on 2 of 5 power plays – there was a third goal that came as a power play ended – and Wheeling was 0 for 5 Friday.

Fort Wayne is 4-0-2 against Wheeling this season.

“We’re taking a lot of pride in (special teams),” Jenks said. “We have an older, veteran team this year and guys understand the importance of winning those special-teams battles. It can win or lose games for you. We started (the season a little late) and getting those wins, and that winning percentage up, is huge. Special teams is a big part of that.”

(Video highlights are above.)

Spencer Smallman continues to be found money for the Komets. Since arriving unexpectedly from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, Smallman has five goals and eight points in seven games. That includes one goal and two assists Friday.

“He was aggressive tonight. I think he recognized the temperature level of the game and he raised his physical game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “He scored on the power play, he killed in excellent positions, he was winning faceoffs. The guy needs an oxygen tank on the bench right now because we’re playing him a ton right now. But he’s deserving of all the ice time he’s getting.”

Smallman is property of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

“He’s a really smart hockey player,” Jenks said. “He puts himself in good positions to shoot the puck and he’s got a lot of skill. He’s got a nose for the net and he’s got a lot of speed, so he’s got a lot of good things going for him.”

Stefanos Lekkas stopped 19 shots for the Komets, including a third-period save in which he dove to his right to thwart a Hodgson shot that seemed destined for the net. Alex D’Orio stopped 29 shots for league-worst Wheeling (7-16-4), which has lost 8 of 10.

“I thought (the Nailers) had some pretty good jump. I expected that coming off a 6-0 loss (to Indy),” Boudreau said. “I’ll give them credit, that’s a good hockey team over there. You could look at their record and say it’s going to be an easy cakewalk, but they came to play tonight. As you can see, it got really heated and they were making plays. I give our guys a lot of credit for finding ways to get some pucks through and find a way to win.”

It was tied at 1 thanks to goals from Wheeling’s Nick Rivera and Fort Wayne’s Smallman when, early in the second period, Hodgson raced in from the right circle and leveled Murphy next to the Fort Wayne net. Murphy was shaken on the ice for a bit and left the game for good, though Boudreau didn’t specify the nature of his injury. Hodgson wasn’t assessed a penalty for charging or anything else, but Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro got a minor and 10-minute misconduct for a slew of retaliatory punches on Hodgson.

The Komets, who have had two players suspended this season (Stephen Harper got two games for kneeing and Brandon Hawkins one game for boarding), will ask the ECHL to review the Hodgson hit. They believe, based on how Harper’s hit was adjudicated, which Boudreau explained as “he led with the shoulder and caught him with the knee,” that Hodgson should get a similar punishment.

Szydlowski and Hodgson squared off for a fight at 6:15 of the second period, and Hodgson got an extra penalty for throwing off his elbow pad before the fracas, setting up a Jenks power-play goal during which he redirected a Randy Gazzola blue-line shot for a 2-1 lead.

The Nailers’ Brady Tomlak tied it by camping in front of the right post and flicking a rebound over Lekkas at 12:29. But it took the Komets only 22 seconds to regain their lead; Anthony Petruzzelli attacked the net and snapped in the rebound of a Smallman shot to make it 3-2.

The Komets took a 4-2 lead at 19:28, a split second after a Fort Wayne power play expired, when Olivier Galipeau netted a shot from the blue line.

Notes: The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy missed a seventh straight game with a concussion. … The Komets also played without Nolan LaPorte, Travis Howe, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Stephen Harper, Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor.

