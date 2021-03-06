The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, March 06, 2021 3:20 pm

    No discipline for Wheeling hit

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The ECHL reviewed the hit made by Wheeling’s Hayden Hodgson on the Komets’ Matt Murphy on Friday and determined no discipline was warranted. The determination was it wasn’t kneeing or charging. The Komets won 4-2 and Murphy didn’t return with a lower-body injury. The teams meet again tonight; I doubt Murphy will play.

    jcohn@jg.net

