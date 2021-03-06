Saturday, March 06, 2021 3:20 pm
No discipline for Wheeling hit
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The ECHL reviewed the hit made by Wheeling’s Hayden Hodgson on the Komets’ Matt Murphy on Friday and determined no discipline was warranted. The determination was it wasn’t kneeing or charging. The Komets won 4-2 and Murphy didn’t return with a lower-body injury. The teams meet again tonight; I doubt Murphy will play.
