Testy from start to finish: K's win again

Spencer Smallman had another impressive performance, totaling a goal and two assists, and Jason Cotton netted a goal, too, in the Komets’ 5-3 victory Saturday night over the Wheeling Nailers.

Asked if he was fearful the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves would soon call Smallman and/or Cotton back up, Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau joked: “I’m going to turn my phone off for the next 48 hours.”

There are other reasons he may want to do so, because the Komets’ Travis Howe is sure to be disciplined by the ECHL office for actions before and during the game at Memorial Coliseum.

Howe’s night began with him having words with Tyler Drevitch at the end of warmups, then following him into the Wheeling locker room before teammates skated from across the ice to retrieve him as the ECHL’s senior vice-president of hockey operations and chief disciplinarian, Joe Ernst, looked on from the press box.

Howe repeatedly looked for fighting partners during the game, but found none. He received a double-minor penalty in the second period for checking Drevitch to the ice and continually pushing him back down, before cross-checking Kyle Marino from behind post-whistle.

With seconds remaining in the game, a 10-player melee broke out that was highlighted by Fort Wayne’s Morgan Adams-Moisan fighting Wheeling’s Matt Alfaro. Howe was involved in the fracas and drew a minor penalty for cross-checking, a misconduct and a game misconduct for abuse of officials, also making a risqué gesture with his hands on his groin aimed toward the Wheeling bench as he was escorted off the ice. Howe totaled 26 penalty minutes.

(Video highlights are above.)

That things got ridiculous between the Komets (7-1-3), who now lead the ECHL with a .773 save percentage, and the league-worst Nailers (7-17-4), who have lost 9 of 11 games, isn’t all that surprising. This was already their seventh meeting in 11 games (Fort Wayne is 5-0-1) and Wheeling’s Hayden Hodgson’s blistering check injured Matt Murphy on Friday, though Ernst reviewed the play and deemed it a clean hit.

The circus aside, the Komets further solidified the notion they’ll be a team to reckon with this season.

They got goals from Brandon Hawkins, Shawn Szydlowski and Adams Moisan, and answered swiftly after the Nailers rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie it at 2 just 16 seconds into the third period, when Cody Sylvester redirected a shot from Patrick McNally, who had scored earlier.

Smallman regained the lead for Fort Wayne at 4:49, just after a faceoff, snapping the puck from 20 feet out past goalie Alex D’Orio, who stopped 27 shots.

“It was a great, timely goal, (but not) if you’re Wheeling and you want to come out and put pressure on us,” Boudreau said. “There’s no panic in our game right now and I think if we keep playing the same way, we’re going to find a way to break it open. One became two, which became three pretty quick. I find that we’ve been scoring in bunches and that’s a positive sign for our team right now.”

Cotton made it 4-2 by redirecting a Randy Gazzola pass at 6:54. Smallman stole the puck at mid-ice, streaked into the offensive zone and set up Adams-Moisan for a goal at 10:06.

Wheeling’s Alfaro netted a late goal to finish the scoring in front of an announced crowd of 3,040 at the Coliseum.

“This team’s going to find a way to win and that’s it. I think you can see the compete in guys,” said Szydlowski, whose Komets killed off all six power plays they faced, including a 1:19-long 5-on-3 advantage that saw them block more shots (three) than Wheeling had shots on goal (two).

“It’s just a will to want to win. Maybe one guy makes a play or there’s a lot of blocked shots – I haven’t seen a team block shots like this since I’ve been here – and we’re just sticking up for each other and doing everything. It’s just fighting for each other and it’s fun right now.”

The Komets were 0 for 3 on their power play.

Louis-Philip Guindon accrued 19 saves for Fort Wayne, which is off until Thursday’s road game against the Indy Fuel.

Whether Smallman and Cotton, prospects of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, are still here is anybody’s guess. But Boudreau, despite his aforementioned joke, would welcome the call.

“Listen, they’ve done such a great job here that it’s only fitting to reward them so they can get some games in the American League,” Boudreau said. “That’s everybody’s hope; when you come down to the (ECHL) on a contract and help a team win, you want to get back up there. They’re both deserving. If they’re going to be here any longer, I think it’s great, but at the same time you want to see these guys rewarded for their efforts down here.”

Notes: Murphy, who didn’t return after he was hit by Hodgson in Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Nailers, remained out with a deep thigh bruise. … Fort Wayne forward Marco Roy missed an eighth straight game because of a concussion. … The Komets also played without Zach Pochiro, Anthony Nellis, Nolan LaPorte, Jackson Leef and Curtis Leonard. … The referee was Alex Normandin.

