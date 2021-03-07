ECHL reviewing Howe actions

The ECHL announced it was reviewing incidents with the Komets’ Travis Howe from before and late in the Komets’ 5-3 victory over Wheeling on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, an indication he’ll be suspended.

Howe followed Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch into the locker room, after they’d had words at the end of warmups, and had to be retrieved by a teammate. After a late-game melee, Howe received 22 minutes in penalties for abuse of officials and making an inappropriate gesture toward the Nailers.