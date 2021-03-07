No joke: K's posted ad for new coach

No, Ben Boudreau isn’t suddenly jobless. After all, the Komets are off to a 7-1-3 start that has put them atop the ECHL with a .773 winning percentage. And no, it wasn’t a joke by some disgruntled fan with too much time or money on their hands, or even a prank by the Wheeling Nailers, who would seemingly love nothing more than to try and get in the Komets’ heads.

The classified advertisement on the pages of The Journal Gazette today was placed by the Komets as procedural matter.

Boudreau is in the process of trying to obtain his green card, which would allow him to permanently live and work in the U.S. According to Komets president Michael Franke, for Boudreau’s application to have him as head coach of the Komets, the team has to post the position in a local newspaper and a government website so that other interested parties can seek the position, too.

According to the advertisement, the position requires at least two years of ice hockey experience at the professional level and two years of head-coaching experience at the professional level. That begs the question, who else reading The Journal Gazette locally would actually fit those specs? Just Gary Graham, Eddie Long and Brian Gratz? I’m sure there are others.

