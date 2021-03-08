Former K's star McDougall, who had been missing, is found and safe

Legendary Komets player Terry McDougall, who had been missing since Friday night, has been found today.

“He has been found. He is safe,” his daughter-in-law, Amber Moss, posted on social media. “Thank you all so much for sharing and keeping my mom and Terry in your thoughts.”

Moss didn’t respond to a request for more details on McDougall, who went missing in the Flint, Michigan, area after an automobile accident. McDougall’s No. 19 was retired by the Komets in 2017.

According to an earlier post, McDougall was involved in a hit-and-run accident Friday and had been missing since arranging to have his car towed.

McDougall, 67, whose No. 19 was retired by the Komets in 2017, played for the team from 1975 to 1982, then finished his career with the Flint Generals in 1984.

In 507 regular-season games with Fort Wayne, McDougall totaled 249 goals and 644 points. He added 29 goals and 95 points in 69 playoff games.

In his remarkable 1978-79 season, he accrued 57 goals and 139 points, tying Len Thornson's single-season franchise record, and he was selected IHL MVP. A 5-foot-8 native of Trail, British Columbia, McDougall was part of the Komets' famed "Western Union Line," along with Robbie Laird and Al Dumba, that combined for 148 goals and 357 points that season.

jcohn@jg.net