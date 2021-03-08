K's home opener next season: Oct. 23

The Komets announced today that their home opener next season will be Oct. 23 against Wheeling.

“It is great to start thinking about next season, the 70th anniversary of Komet Hockey, and now knowing when we will come together it will be for a more traditional opening night. We are all hopeful that things will be back to a more normal, and at full capacity,” Komet president Michael Franke wrote in a news release.

