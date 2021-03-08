The Journal Gazette
 
    No word on Howe coming today

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The ECHL will hold a hearing Tuesday to determine any potential punishment for the Komets' Travis Howe, whose actions in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Wheeling will be reviewed. Howe went into the Nailers' locker room after having words with Tyler Drevitch during warmups. And during a late-game melee, Howe got 22 minutes in penalties for abuse of officials and an inappropriate gesture. 

    Email story