No word on Howe coming today

The ECHL will hold a hearing Tuesday to determine any potential punishment for the Komets' Travis Howe, whose actions in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Wheeling will be reviewed. Howe went into the Nailers' locker room after having words with Tyler Drevitch during warmups. And during a late-game melee, Howe got 22 minutes in penalties for abuse of officials and an inappropriate gesture.

