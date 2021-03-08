Monday, March 08, 2021 5:00 pm
Smallman called from K's to AHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Spencer Smallman, who has been impressive in eight games with the Komets, was called back to Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League today.
Smallman, property of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, had six goals and 12 points. Jason Cotton, also a Hurricanes prospect, remains with Fort Wayne.
jcohn@jg.net
