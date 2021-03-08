The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 08, 2021 5:00 pm

    Smallman called from K's to AHL

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Spencer Smallman, who has been impressive in eight games with the Komets, was called back to Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League today.

    Smallman, property of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, had six goals and 12 points. Jason Cotton, also a Hurricanes prospect, remains with Fort Wayne.

    jcohn@jg.net

