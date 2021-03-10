K's release Howe, a day after he's suspended 9 games

The Komets have released forward Travis Howe, who was suspended nine games by the ECHL on Tuesday for his actions in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers that included going into the Wheeling locker room before the game, being physical with an official during a late-game fracas, and making inappropriate gestures toward the visitors' bench.

"No. 1, actions have consequences and we felt that Travis went too far and it wasn't a good thing for him or for the team, so we just decided to make the move," Komets general manager David Franke said. "And another reason for the move was he would have to remain on our active roster and count toward the salary cap. If we did that for the next three weeks or so, it would hamstring us as we tried to put a lineup together every night."

jcohn@jg.nt