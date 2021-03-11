Galipeau leads K's to another victory

Olivier Galipeau scored in the third period and the Komets’ top-ranked penalty kill allowed only two shots on goal during a late-game Indy Fuel advantage, propelling Fort Wayne to a 2-1 victory in Indianapolis tonight.

The Komets (8-1-3), who have the league’s best winning percentage, are on an 8-0-1 run. Against the Fuel (21-8-2), who came in leading the Eastern Conference, Fort Wayne is 3-1-1.

The Komets killed 3 of 4 Indy power plays, including one after Justin Vaive was penalized for slashing 17:10 into the third period.

The Komets scored on 1 of 2 power plays.

An announced crowd of 1,710 was on hand at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Indy had been involved in shutouts in three of its previous four games, including a 3-0 loss to Fort Wayne on Feb. 28, when Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 19 shots he faced, and a 6-0 road loss to league-worst Wheeling on Wednesday.

Tonight, Stefanos Lekkas stopped 24 shots for the Komets and Dan Bakala turned away 22 for the Fuel.

The Fuel scored on its first shot of the game with Michael McNicholas netting a one-timer from the right circle, during an Indy power play, 2:25 into the first period.

With the Fuel short-handed because of a delay-of-game penalty, Fort Wayne’s Brandon Hawkins chipped a pass from behind the Indy net and A.J. Jenks smacked it home to tie it at 1 at 2:21 of the second period. Randy Gazzola also got an assist on the goal; the defenseman has at least one point in four straight games, totaling six points along the way.

The Fuel had seven of the third period’s first nine shots, but the Komets took the 2-1 lead when Galipeau netted a 50-foot shot at 10:09. It was set up by Stephen Harper, who sped down the right boards, spun and sent a cross-ice pass to Galipeau for the shot.

Notes: The Komets’ Marco Roy missed a ninth consecutive game with a concussion. … Matt Murphy missed a second game with a thigh injury. … The referee was Kyle Lekun. … The Komets play at Wheeling, West Virginia, Friday and Saturday.

