K's beat Fuel 2-1, show they 'can win any type of game'

Rookie forward Stephen Harper did a lot of the heavy lifting, speeding into the offensive zone along the dasher boards, stopping, spinning and sending a cross-ice pass. Defenseman Olivier Galipeau reaped the rewards with a blistering 50-foot shot that found the back of the net tonight.

That goal – the only one of the third period – propelled the Komets to a 2-1 victory over the Indy Fuel at Indianapolis.

“We call those ‘cutbacks,’” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We really talked about how to generate offense off of the rush because they were clogging up the middle and we were forcing a lot of plays through the middle. Harper cut back and he found the late trailer and (Galipeau) picked the corner.

“It was a great play, a great setup, by one of our rookies, taking the details and making them successful. Galley has been a scorer his entire life, so if you give him time and space, he’ll get his head up and pick a corner.”

(Video highlights are above.)

Fort Wayne’s top-rated penalty kill deserves some love, too. It held the Eastern Conference-leading Fuel to only two shots on goal during a power play after Justin Vaive was penalized for slashing 17:10 into the third period at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where an announced crowd of 1,710 was on hand.

“We’re keeping it simple (on the penalty kill). We just played hard,” Galipeau said. “We have lots of blocked shots, we’re paying the price and it shows in the stats, (since) we’re first in the league right now on the penalty kill. We’ve just got to keep going that way.”

Indy was 1 for 4 on the power play, getting a Michael McNicholas goal on the Fuel’s first shot, 2:25 into the first period.

Fort Wayne was 1 for 3 with the man-advantage, thanks to an A.J. Jenks goal 2:21 into the second period that was set up by Brandon Hawkins’ pass from behind the net.

The Komets (8-1-3), who have the league’s best winning percentage (.792), are on an 8-0-1 run. They are 3-1-1 against the Fuel (21-8-2).

Stefanos Lekkas stopped 24 shots for the Komets, who play at Wheeling, West Virginia, Friday and Saturday.

Dan Bakala thwarted 22 shots for the Fuel, which is mired in a 1-4-1 slump.

While there was a 3-0 victory at Indianapolis on Feb. 28, this was the lowest-scoring, stingiest game the Komets have been involved in this season.

“You’ve got to play the same way for 60 minutes, no matter what the score is, and we found that identity from the start of the season here, whether it's 2-1 or 8-1,” Boudreau said. “The result is still the same, so we're not going to be riverboat gambling and start taking chances. We make it extremely difficult to generate anything against us and when you see this points streak going on, it’s infectious and you want to continue it by sacrificing, blocking shots and playing the same way.”

Galipeau agreed.

“This shows that we can win any type of game,” Galipeau said. “We were defensively sound and (Lekkas) did a great job tonight; we know he’s going to make the first save and we’re confident in that. Then, we’ve just got to work to get the rebounds away from him and stuff like that.”

Indy had been involved in shutouts in three of its previous four games, including a 3-0 loss to Fort Wayne on Feb. 28, when Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 19 shots he faced, and a 6-0 road loss to league-worst Wheeling on Wednesday.

Notes: The Komets’ Marco Roy missed a ninth consecutive game with a concussion. … Matt Murphy missed a second game with a thigh injury. … The referee was Kyle Lekun. … Defenseman Randy Gazzola, who assisted on Jenks’ goal, is on a four-game point-scoring streak, during which he’s totaled six points. ... Galipeau has two goals and nine points in 11 games.

jcohn@jg.net