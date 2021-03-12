Hawkins' goal propels K's to OT victory

The Komets’ top-rated penalty kill delivered. So did the Komets’ top-rated power play.

Brandon Hawkins’ power-play goal on a blistering shot from the top of the left circle, 2:14 into overtime, propelled the Komets to a 3-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena tonight in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Stefanos Lekkas stopped 23 shots, thwarting Matt Alfaro and Jacob Pritchard on attempts from point-blank range. For Wheeling, Alex D’Orio stopped 25 shots.

The Komets had six of the game’s first eight shots on goal and took a 1-0 lead on a Justin Vaive goal, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 6:29 into the first period, set up by a Zach Pochiro centering pass.

There was much anticipation heading into the game after the way things erupted in the Komets’ 5-3 victory over Wheeling on Saturday. In that game, Fort Wayne’s Travis Howe went into the Nailers’ locker room after warmups and was part of a late-game fracas that saw him make inappropriate gestures toward the opposing bench. Those acts drew him a nine-game suspension from the ECHL. Howe was released by the Komets on Wednesday and the Nailers signed the league’s all-time leader in penalty minutes, Garet Hunt.

But things were calm until Vaive drove Wheeling’s Evan Wardley into the boards from behind, as they both chased a loose puck 18:48 into the second period. Vaive wasn’t penalized for the hit, but he and Wheeling’s Nick Rivera got matching roughing penalties for the ensuing fracas.

Fort Wayne’s Jason Cotton made it 2-0 at 3:01 of the third period by redirecting a shot from A.J. Jenks, who had stolen, out of mid-air, a clearing pass from Adam Smith.

Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch answered 1:37 later, skating out from behind the Fort Wayne net and snapping the puck from the bottom of the right circle. Teammate Cody Sylvester tied it at 2 at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 11:39.

The Komets’ Morgan Adams-Moisan got a penalty for boarding with 1:26 remaining in regulation time. Fort Wayne’s penalty kill allowed only one shot and after Adams-Moisan got out of the penalty box, he was hauled down by Michael Joly and Fort Wayne’s power play would deliver the victory.

Notes: Wardley didn’t return after the Vaive hit. … The Komets’ Marco Roy missed a 10th consecutive game with a concussion. … The Komets also played without Shawn Szydlowski, Matt Murphy, Nolan LaPorte, Curtis Leonard and Jackson Leef. … The referee was Kyle Lekun. … The teams meet again 7:10 p.m. Saturday in Wheeling.

