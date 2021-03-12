Red-hot Komets 'weather the storm' to win in overtime

The Komets’ special teams delivered. In a big way. Yet again.

Brandon Hawkins’ blistering shot from the top of the left circle cemented a 3-2 overtime victory over the Wheeling Nailers tonight in Wheeling, West Virginia, where Hawkins played last season.

“That’s why we had him out there in overtime,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It was a set play, a designed play, to get the puck to Hawkins. And when he got the opportunity, he didn’t miss. That’s why he’s out there, to score big goals in big moments.”

(Video highlights are above.)

The Komets’ top-rated power play converted on 1 of 3 opportunities in front of 1,082 fans at WesBanco Arena. Just as valuably, the Komets’ top-ranked penalty killers didn’t allow a goal in three Wheeling advantages, including one after Morgan Adams-Moisan was penalized for boarding with 1:26 remaining in regulation time.

The Komets allowed only one shot on the ensuing power play and Adams-Moisan, just out of the penalty box, drew the decisive man-advantage when he was tripped up from behind by Michael Joly.

“I think we’re just getting (there) first to the pucks and winning puck battles all over the sheet,” Hawkins said of the power play, which has scored 25.5% of the time this season. “When you’re doing that, the power play comes kind of easy. When you win that first puck battle and start moving around, then it’s just second nature to have a good power play.”

Hawkins has five goals and nine points in 11 games. That includes five goals and eight points in eight games against the Nailers.

The league-leading Komets (9-1-3) have won six in a row and are on a 9-0-1 run heading into Saturday’s game at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets have killed 90.9% of opposing power plays this season.

“Our kill has been unbelievable so far,” Hawkins said. “We have great personnel for it and the guys do a great job. And (assistant coach Olivier Legault) takes a lot of pride in us having a good PK and the guys take a lot of pride in it, too.

“It starts with puck pressure and knowing when to go and when not to. We take full advantage of that and do a really good job of it.”

The Komets, who got goals from Justin Vaive and Jason Cotton, squandered a two-goal, third-period lead before rallying to improve to 6-0-2 against league-worst Wheeling.

“I think our group is 100% understanding now that we have the ability to weather a storm,” Hawkins said. “If we stay the course and play the way we’re supposed to, we will give ourselves a great chance to win.”

Fort Wayne’s Stefanos Lekkas stopped 23 shots, including point-blank attempts by Matt Alfaro and Jacob Pritchard. Wheeling’s Alex D’Orio stopped 25 shots for Wheeling (8-17-5).

The Komets have 21 points through 13 games this season. The Nailers also have 21 points, but it's taken them 30 games to get there.

“There’s just a belief that we’re going to win,” Boudreau said. “(Rookie) Marcus McIvor said (recently), ‘Good teams find a way to win.’ And that’s what we did; we dug deep tonight. No matter what it was, we didn’t go into a shell, we kept playing our game and we found a way to win.”

There was much anticipation heading into the game after the way things erupted in the Komets’ 5-3 victory over Wheeling on March 6. That's when Fort Wayne’s Travis Howe went into the Nailers’ locker room after warmups and was part of a late-game fracas that saw him make inappropriate gestures toward the opposing bench. Those acts that drew him a nine-game suspension from the ECHL. Howe was released by the Komets on Wednesday and the Nailers signed the league’s all-time leader in penalty minutes, Garet Hunt, while also getting Joly back from the American Hockey League.

Things were calm tonight until Vaive drove Wheeling’s Evan Wardley into the boards from behind, as they both chased a loose puck 18:48 into the second period. Vaive wasn’t penalized for the hit, but he and Wheeling’s Nick Rivera got matching roughing penalties for the ensuing fracas.

Vaive had scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush in the first period and Cotton made it 2-0 at 3:01 of the third period by redirecting a shot from A.J. Jenks, who had stolen, out of mid-air, a clearing pass from Adam Smith.

Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch scored from the bottom of the right circle and Cody Sylvester tied it at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 11:39.

Notes: Wardley didn’t return after the Vaive hit. … The Komets’ Marco Roy missed a 10th consecutive game with a concussion. … The Komets also played without Shawn Szydlowski, who had a minor injury. … Matt Murphy, Nolan LaPorte, Curtis Leonard and Jackson Leef also sat out. … The referee was Kyle Lekun. … Fort Wayne’s Randy Gazzola’s point-scoring streak ended at four games.

jcohn@jg.net