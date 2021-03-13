Komets' persistence pays off: Win 7th straight

Rookie forward Stephen Harper had a goal and an assist, including the winner tonight, as the Komets continued their dominating start to the season with a 3-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at Wheeling, West Virginia.

“Anytime you’re in a situation like this with (11) straight games with points, you’re really happy with how the team is playing, especially this weekend with the travel,” said Harper, whose Komets won 2-1 at Indianapolis on Thursday and 3-2 in overtime at Wheeling on Friday.

“I know the guys were a bit tired, but we find a way to win and we believe we’re a great team.”

(Video highlights are above.)

ECHL-leading Fort Wayne has won seven consecutive games and is on a 10-0-1 run heading into Friday’s road game against the South Carolina Stingrays, which will be the first team other than Wheeling or Indy the Komets will face.

“I'm just so impressed by this group for the way that they buy in every single game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It seems like it's not a single player, but it's by committee, and it's just impressive. I'm extremely proud to be behind the bench with these guys.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 19 of 21 shots, including a save on a Patrick Watling breakaway 14:00 into the third period to preserve the 3-2 lead.

Wheeling’s Shane Starrett stopped 45 of 48 shots.

“My hat’s off to Shane, their goalie. I thought he was absolutely incredible tonight, because we kept coming and coming and coming. He found a way to give their team a chance to stay in it, which is really respectable,” said Boudreau, noting his team played with only five defensemen, one fewer than usual, and emphasized the importance of keeping the puck in the offensive zone."

Because the Komets started the season two months later than the other 13 teams, as fallout of the pandemic, they’ve played 17 fewer games than the Nailers. But Fort Wayne now has more points (23) than Wheeling (21).

The Komets (10-1-3) also have the league’s best winning percentage (.885) and the Nailers (8-18-5) have the worst (.339), not helped by a 2-6-1 record against Fort Wayne.

An announced crowd of 1,387 was on hand at WesBanco Arena, where the Komets totaled 30 of the first 41 shots but were still tied at 2 despite that shot advantage.

“I don’t think we’re worried, ever, in our dressing room,” Harper said. “We have a lot of skill and a lot of talent and if we stick to our strengths, we’re going to score and come out on a top most nights.”

It was tied at 2 late in the second period – thanks to goals from Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive and Jason Cotton, and Wheeling’s Sean Josling and Jacob Pritchard – but Harper scored at the end of a 3-on-2 rush at 19:24, thanks to a setup from Zach Pochiro.

Fort Wayne was 1 for 6 on power plays, with Vaive getting the goal. Wheeling was 0 for 5.

The Komets' defense continues to impress; it has allowed 27 or fewer shots in 13 straight games.

Notes: The Jacksonville Icemen signed forward Travis Howe, who was released Wednesday by the Komets. Howe still needs to serve his nine-game ECHL suspension for actions in the Komets’ 5-3 victory over Wheeling on March 6 that included going into the opposing locker room after warmups, being physical with a referee during a late-game fracas and making inappropriate gestures. Howe should be available for the Icemen’s April 2 game at Memorial Coliseum. … The referee was Logan Gruhl. ... Marco Roy sat out an 11th straight game with a concussion. ... Wheeling's Evan Wardley, who was injured on a Vaive hit Friday, didn't play tonight.

