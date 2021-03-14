Lyszczarczyk traded from Orlando to Tulsa

Alan Lyszczarczyk, who excelled as a rookie last season for the Komets, has been traded from Orlando to Tulsa of the ECHL, reportedly for future considerations. He had two goals and three points in 13 games for Orlando, after totaling 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games for Fort Wayne last season. He was traded to Idaho last summer and signed with Orlando after the Steelheads opted out of the season.

jcohn@jg.net