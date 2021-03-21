K's foiled again, drop 3rd straight at South Carolina

The Komets steamrolled their way through the first 14 games of this season. But a three-game set at North Charleston, South Carolina, where they never held a lead on the scoreboard, has surely tempered expectations.

They lost all three games, including 5-2 on Sunday, when the South Carolina Stingrays scored three power-play goals, netted a short-handed goal and cruised after scoring on three of their first eight shots.

“We just weren’t good enough,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and find a way to resolve it by Friday.”

Fort Wayne (10-4-3), which came into the weekend atop the ECHL and had the top-ranked special-teams units, scored on 2 of 4 power plays Sunday. Brandon Hawkins and Morgan Adams-Moisan found the back of the net.

“The first night, I think we deserved to win and it just didn’t go our way,” Hawkins said. “The second two nights, we battled back but our lack of details is what ended up killing us. I think we made some good plays, we just had some minor lapses that really hurt us.”

South Carolina (15-12-8), which had been on a four-game losing streak before facing the Komets, was 3 for 5 on power plays.

The Komets lost to the Stingrays 2-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday, as South Carolina goalie Alex Dubeau stopped 75 of 77 shots from his former team. On Sunday, Hunter Shepard stopped 32 shots, including a point-blank attempt from Shawn Szydlowski in the first period and one from Jackson Leef in the second.

The Komets are off until a three-game set vs. the Indy Fuel begins Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

“If we play as hard as we do like normal – like you could see in the game (Sunday) that everybody plays hard and everybody tries to do their job as hard as they can – if we do that and tighten up the details, I think we’re able to win this weekend plain and simple,” Hawkins said.

The Komets got into penalty trouble early and allowed a power-play goal to Dan DeSalvo off a rebound 13:14 into the first period, while Szydlowski was serving a slashing minor.

South Carolina’s Tim Harrison scored on a short-handed breakaway at 19:24, flicking a backhand shot above netminder Jeremy Helvig, who totaled 18 saves. But Hawkins answered 18 seconds later on the same power play, redirecting a Randy Gazzola 50-foot slapshot to cut the Stingrays’ lead to 2-1.

South Carolina’s Justin Florek scored 2:43 into the second period with Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy serving a hooking penalty. Darien Craighead put the Stingrays up 4-1 off a rebound at 12:51, seconds after he’s failed to score on a lacrosse-style shot while coming out from behind the net.

A 10-player melee broke out early in the third period, with Adams-Moisan and South Carolina’s Chase Stewart in the middle of it – and it set up Florek for another power-play goal.

Adams-Moisan netted a power-play goal off a rebound at 12:49 and Stephen Harper thought he’d scored at 14:52, but the referee, Kyle Lekun, deemed the net was off its moorings before the puck crossed the line.

The Komets’ penalty killers, who had stopped a league-best 89.4% of opportunities coming into Sunday, have allowed five goals on the last eight opposing power plays.

“We're good the majority of the weekends and I think we were good in general here, it was just a couple bad bounces,” Hawkins said. “If you look at it, we're the No. 1 PK in the league, so I think our PK is unbelievable. I think we just got caught with a couple really bad bounces.”

Notes: The Komets played without captain A.J. Jenks, Zach Pochiro, Matt Murphy, Nolan LaPorte and Curtis Leonard. “If they weren’t playing, they weren’t 100% healthy,” Boudreau said. … Lekun is the son of former Komets player Mike Lekun.

