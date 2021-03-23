The Journal Gazette
 
    Helvig back to AHL

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Goaltender Jeremy Helvig was called up to Chicago of the American Hockey League, after he went 0-2-0 with a 3.48 goals-against average and .852 save percentage in the Komets' three losses to South Carolina last weekend.

    The Komets haven't yet found a replacement to join Louis-Philip Guindon in net.

    South Carolina's Alex Dubeau, who stopped 75 of 77 shots over two of those games, was selected Goaltender of the Week.

    Email story