Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5:40 pm
Helvig back to AHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Goaltender Jeremy Helvig was called up to Chicago of the American Hockey League, after he went 0-2-0 with a 3.48 goals-against average and .852 save percentage in the Komets' three losses to South Carolina last weekend.
The Komets haven't yet found a replacement to join Louis-Philip Guindon in net.
South Carolina's Alex Dubeau, who stopped 75 of 77 shots over two of those games, was selected Goaltender of the Week.
