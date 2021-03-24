Wednesday, March 24, 2021 5:50 pm
Komets lose defensemen; more tickets on sale
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Rookie defenseman Matt Murphy, who had one goal and four points in 11 games, has been called from the Komets to Chicago of the AHL.
Also, the Komets announced that more tickets for this weekend’s games have come available because of the improved state of the pandemic. They are available at the Coliseum ticket office and through TicketMaster.
