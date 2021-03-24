The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, March 24, 2021 5:50 pm

    Komets lose defensemen; more tickets on sale

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Rookie defenseman Matt Murphy, who had one goal and four points in 11 games, has been called from the Komets to Chicago of the AHL.

    Also, the Komets announced that more tickets for this weekend’s games have come available because of the improved state of the pandemic. They are available at the Coliseum ticket office and through TicketMaster.

    jcohn@jg.net

