K's bring in goalie Theut, look to rebound this weekend

The Komets, who are on a season-worst three-game losing streak, have brought in goaltender Jake Theut, 27, who had been with Macon of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League.

Theut was 12-1-4 with a 1.79 goals-against average, a .933 save percentage and two shutouts in 17 games for the Mayhem. He played 12 ECHL games last season for Greenville and Norfolk, with which he was supposed to play this season before the Admirals opted out.

He played at Northeastern University along with Komets forward Brandon Hawkins and will get an opportunity to show he can be a long-term fix in Fort Wayne.

The Komets (10-4-3), who lead the Western Conference, play the Indy Fuel (24-10-2) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne is 3-1-1 against Indy.

The plan is for Louis-Philip Guindon to get two starts for the Komets and Theut one.

Fort Wayne’s goaltending situation has been in flux since Stefanos Lekkas was called up to the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, on March 15. Injuries and a trade have altered the Sabres’ goaltending depth chart greatly; former Komets goalie Michael Houser is now their backup to Dustin Tokarski, and Lekkas is the AHL backup to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“A betting man would say (Lekkas) is not coming back anytime soon,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “So we are looking for more of a permanent solution and Jake will have an opportunity to play here in front of the Fort Wayne fans. It’s a very fluid situation right now that we’re looking for a permanent goalie to replace Stefanos.”

The Komets had goalie Jeremy Helvig last weekend, on assignment from the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. After he went 0-2-0 with a 3.48 GAA and a .852 SP for Fort Wayne, Helvig was called back to Chicago of the AHL on Tuesday.

Guindon, a rookie, is 4-1-1 with a 2.60 GAA, a .872 SP and one shutout for the Komets.

Reflecting on their losses at South Carolina – 2-1 Friday, 5-1 Saturday and 5-2 Sunday – the Komets believe they got away from doing the things that had made them successful through their first 14 games. Despite outshooting the Stingrays 111-67 in the three games, and feeling they were the better team Friday, they acknowledged that they weren’t disciplined defensively and didn’t get enough traffic offensively the rest of the weekend.

“I don’t know if it was so much what they did as much as what we did,” Hawkins said. “We were kind of lax on our details and they took advantage of that. And when they took advantage, they capitalized. In the end, we gave a lot of advantages to them just by us not tightening up in our own end.”

