K's sign another former New Brunswick player: Oliver Cooper

The Komets signed forward Oliver Cooper, a rookie, who had five goals and 16 points in 28 games for the University of New Brunswick last season.

At UNB, he played alongside Komets Matthew Boudens, Marcus McIvor and Randy Gazzola, plus Matt Murphy, who was called up to Chicago of the AHL on Wednesday.

Cooper was a productive scorer in juniors; he totaled 24 goals and 49 points in 61 games his final season with Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2015-16. In 2013-14, he had 28 goals and 57 points in 68 games for Saint John.

