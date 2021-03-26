Komets, looking more familiar, defeat Fuel 5-0

If you ask the Komets, this wasn’t different. This was the norm.

They dominated the Indy Fuel 5-0 Friday night at Memorial Coliseum, on the heels of losing three straight road games to the South Carolina Stingrays, losses that knocked Fort Wayne from the top spot in the ECHL standings.

“It didn't seem different to me because that's the way that we've played throughout the majority of the season. It seemed different to me last weekend, when we got away from the script,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

“Today, we got right back to it and executed the details.”

Zach Pochiro and Brandon Hawkins had two goals apiece for Fort Wayne (11-4-3), which improved to 4-1-1 this season against the Fuel (24-11-2). The teams meet today and Sunday at the Coliseum, where an announced crowd of 3,114 was on hand.

“I think a big thing is, we were hungry,” Pochiro said. “(We were) pounded last weekend, which kind of popped that bubble of us thinking, ‘We’re the best,’ although we do still think it. We let those guys (in South Carolina) punish us last weekend. So we wanted to take it to Indy tonight.”

The Komets did that at both ends, getting a goal from A.J. Jenks and a 3-for-6 night on the power play. Dylan Ferguson stopped 22 shots for the shutout, aided by a bevy of shot-blocks from his teammates.

“I think a lot of it has to do with our offense, too,” Pochiro said. “I mean, it's hard for them to come down and score when they're playing defense the majority of the time. And then when they do try to come down, it's either one guy trying to do it all or they're changing (lines).

“Our D, we're really good on our gaps and playing the body. They’ve got some really good forwards over there who can make some guys look silly, and I think (we) did pretty well tonight on that.”

Ferguson, assigned to Fort Wayne on Friday by the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, hasn’t allowed a goal this season; in his only other game, he stopped 24 shots for the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights in a shutout victory over Bakersfield.

Ferguson, 22, was with the Komets as a rookie last season, though he was hampered by injuries and illnesses. He went 7-4-2 with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are carrying three goalies, including rookie Louis-Philip Guindon, who had the only other Fort Wayne shutout this season, and Jake Theut, who was called up from Macon of the Southern Professional Hockey League this week.

“The whole premise of the week was to do the things that made us successful early on in the season and you can see the way that we blocked shots away in our D-zone,” Boudreau said. “We kept using the phrase all week, ‘Five guys connected.’ When we play as individuals, that's when things start to go downhill; when we play as a five-man group, we’re tough to play against, and I thought everybody was on the same page tonight.”

Things intensified late in the game, when Indy’s Antoine Waked boarded Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli, earning a major penalty, a game misconduct and a fight with Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski. There were 37 minutes in penalties from the sequence.

“We can play an ugly game if they want to play that,” Pochiro said. “We can play that, but I think we’d rather just get some wins.”

Pochiro opened the scoring for Fort Wayne 5:21 into the first period, slipping the puck just inside the right post after teammate Mathieu Brodeur’s blue-line shot was knocked down.

Pochiro had another unusual goal for a 2-0 lead at 10:00; he lost control of the puck, regained it, and shot too high, but it caromed off Indy’s Keoni Texeira and into the net for a power-play goal.

“This week, Benny was talking a lot about how he wanted guys to shoot the puck when guys are going to the net,” Pochiro said. “So I kind of just jammed that into my brain. I just threw it at the net and it hit the D-man right in the chest and went in. I just used him as a backboard.”

The Komets took a 3-0 lead on just their 11th shot, when A.J. Jenks netted a 35-foot wrist shot at 14:08, after teammate Randy Gazzola forced a turnover at the Fort Wayne blue line.

The Fuel (24-11-2) failed to get much going offensively until a power play early in the second period – Anthony Petruzzelli was serving a slashing penalty – and Indy’s Matt Marcinew had a chance to score but hit the post.

Indy was 0 for 7 on power plays.

On Fort Wayne’s 19th shot, it took a 4-0 lead: Hawkins sent a shot from the left circle through the legs of goaltender Dan Bakala during a power play. Hawkins struck again, during another power play at 19:26, with a blistering shot from the top of the left circle for a 5-0 lead.

Bakala stopped 28 shots.

Prior to the game, Indy’s head coach, Doug Christensen, was suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount of money by the ECHL for “non-compliance” of the collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association and of the salary cap. Andy Contois is coaching the Fuel in his absence, including three more games against Fort Wayne.

Notes: Boudreau was unable to give an update on Petruzzelli’s condition after he sustained the Waked hit. … Brad Morrison, who played last season for the Komets, joined the Fuel from Rockford of the AHL. … The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … The Komets played without Morgan Adams-Moisan, Anthony Nellis, Nolan LaPorte, Oliver Cooper, Curtis Leonard and Theut. … Bruce Boudreau, the former Komets player and coach, who went on to win Coach of the Year in the NHL, attended the game. Ben is his son.

