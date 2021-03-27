Roy scores twice; K's win 3-2 in OT

Marco Roy scored twice, including the overtime winner, and the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 3-2 tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

A.J. Jenks also scored for Fort Wayne, which got 24 saves from Dylan Ferguson.

The teams meet again 5 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.

Ferguson came into the night not having given up a goal all season – he stopped 24 shots for Henderson in a 3-0 American Hockey League victory Feb. 13 over Bakersfield, plus 22 on Friday in the Komets’ 5-0 victory over Indy – and he started out strong tonight.

He stopped back-to-back shots by Darlan Skeoch, from 15 feet out, and Chris Martenet, from 35 feet out, to keep the game scoreless 12:27 into the first period.

Indy’s Michael Pelech had a chance to break the deadlock, but Ferguson thwarted his shot from point-blank range at 15:41. Fuel goalie Tom Aubrun followed suit at 19:40, when he stopped Anthony Petruzzelli’s attempt to wrap the puck inside the right goalpost.

The second period was uneventful until the waning minutes, when Ferguson stopped a Pelech breakaway. Then, with Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper in the penalty box for cross-checking, a Mike Lee shot caromed off Ferguson’s mask and onto the stick of Willie Raskob, who made it 1-0 from 20 feet out.

That ended 159:45 of scoreless hockey for Ferguson with Fort Wayne and Henderson. combined.

After Indy’s Nic Pierog was penalized for slashing 21 seconds into the third period, Fort Wayne’s Jenks scored a power-play goal by pushing his own rebound underneath Aubrun at 1:13.

Fort Wayne’s Brandon Hawkins’ cross-ice pass set up Roy for a one-timer that caromed off Aubrun and trickled into the net at 4:58 for a 2-1 lead, four seconds after a holding penalty on the Fuel’s Chris Martenet had expired.

Indy had a chance to tie it when it got a power play at 15:32 – Harper for slashing – but the Fuel was limited to only one shot on goal. But the Fuel kept at it and Pierog netted a 45-foot shot to tie it at 2 at 18:34.

Aubrun totaled 36 saves.

Notes: The Fuel’s Antoine Waked was suspended one game by the ECHL for boarding Anthony Petruzzelli on Friday, setting off a fracas with Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski. … Indy was without coach Doug Christiansen, who has served two games of his six-game suspension for violating the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap. Assistant Andy Contois is in charge in his absence. … The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … Goalie Stefanos Lekkas, who began this season with Fort Wayne, stopped 25 of 29 shots in his American Hockey League debut for Rochester, a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on Friday. … Defenseman Matt Murphy, who started with Fort Wayne this season, made his debut with Chicago of the AHL on Saturday.

jcohn@jg.net