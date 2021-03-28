Roy's 2 goals lead K's to 'huge' overtime victory

Marco Roy had waited more than a year to score a meaningful goal. There was the pandemic, a concussion that kept him out 11 games this season, and seven games on the ice when he didn’t seem quite himself and totaled only two assists.

He broke out in a big way Saturday night.

Roy scored in the third period, firing a slapshot from the right circle that banked off Indy Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun and found the net. And he also sniped the overtime winner, stealing the puck from Matt Marcinew, spinning and sending a shot past Aubrun to cement a 3-2 Fort Wayne victory in front of 3,114 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“I’m just starting to get my legs back,” Roy said. “Sometimes after a concussion, you can feel a little weird on the ice or slow. So now I try to play simple, play hard, and obviously tonight I got rewarded with two goals, including the winner, so I’m really happy about it.”

Fort Wayne (12-4-3) improved to 5-1-1 against Indy (24-11-2), with the teams set to meet again 5 p.m. today at the Coliseum.

(Video highlights are above.)

“(Roy) had a slow start to the season, coming back after a lengthy time off with the pandemic. And then he gets injured. We needed him to be at his best offensively,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We weren’t scoring and he stepped up and found a way to score, which was huge for us.”

Roy wasn’t the only Komets player to step up; A.J. Jenks scored and goaltender Dylan Ferguson had another good game, stopping 24 shots.

“Let’s be honest, there were a lot of big-time saves in that first period when he kept us in it,” Boudreau said. “They could have easily had a 2- or 3-nothing lead by the end of the first if it wasn’t for Fergie. I don’t think we would have felt we were in that game through the first 40 minutes, so hat’s off to him, he’s done a great job.”

Ferguson came into the night not having allowed a goal all season. He stopped 24 shots for Henderson in a 3-0 American Hockey League victory Feb. 13 over Bakersfield, plus 22 on Friday in the Komets’ 5-0 victory over Indy.

With Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper in the penalty box for cross-checking, Indy got a Mike Lee shot that caromed off Ferguson’s mask and onto the stick of Willie Raskob, who made it 1-0 from 20 feet out 19:45 into the second period.That ended 159:45 of scoreless hockey for Ferguson with Fort Wayne and Henderson combined.

It went back in forth from there, but ultimately, Fort Wayne improved to 1-3-1 in games it trailed at the second intermission. Indy fell to 10-1-1 when leading after two periods.

“I think that’s what happens with confidence,” Boudreau said. “It’s patience here; you don’t have to break your systems to go out there and chase goals, if you just stick with the game plan long enough. It didn’t take us 60, it took us almost 67 minutes, and eventually we got there (to a victory).”

Indy scored on 1 of 8 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 5.

Indy’s Nic Pierog was penalized for slashing 21 seconds into the third period, and Jenks scored a power-play goal by pushing his own rebound underneath Aubrun to make it 1-all at 1:13.

After Roy one-timed a Brandon Hawkins pass for a 2-1 Fort Wayne lead, Pierog forced overtime with a 45-foot shot at 18:34.

“Being down 1-nothing to them in the third, it was a big moment for us to start the period and get a goal quick,” Roy said. “That’s what we did on the power play. And then we had a 2-1 lead, obviously gave up a bad goal at the end, but we ended up winning in overtime and that was huge for us.”

In overtime, Fort Wayne outshot Indy 8-1.

“All the guys put in the work. It can be stressful 3-on-3,” Roy said. “You’ve got to keep your man and you don’t want to be the guy who makes that mistake. Shout out to the boys, we all played good in overtime.”

Aubrun totaled 36 saves.

Notes: The Fuel’s Antoine Waked was suspended one game by the ECHL for boarding Anthony Petruzzelli on Friday, setting off a fracas with Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski. … Indy was without coach Doug Christiansen, who has served two games of his six-game suspension for violating the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap. Assistant Andy Contois is in charge in his absence. … The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … Goalie Stefanos Lekkas, who began this season with Fort Wayne, stopped 25 of 29 shots in his AHL debut for Rochester, a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on Friday. … Defenseman Matt Murphy, who started with Fort Wayne this season, made his debut with Chicago of the AHL on Saturday.

