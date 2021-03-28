K's can't solve Fuel goalie, slow start, officiating

We’re three games into a four-game set between the Komets and Indy Fuel. We’ve seen terrific goaltending, questionable officiating and tempers flaring.

There was a hubbub on the Memorial Coliseum ice after the Fuel won 3-2 today – the teams congregated near the tunnel to the Fuel’s locker room, exchanging words, and Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks said of it: “You see the same team so many times and you’re going to get those little rivalries going. They just wouldn’t get off our ice. And we owe it to our fans to give them a nice salute and thank them for supporting us. We wanted to do that without those guys being out there.”

The fans – attendance was announced at 3,114 – jeered from the stands, but it was certainly more directed at referee Jacob Rekucki. He called a bevy of penalties during the three games at the Coliseum, including a whopping 15 slashes, but the call that will be most talked about came 16:55 into the third period. Jenks had just attempted a shot was slashed by Willie Raskob. They started grabbing one another behind the net and Jenks, in trying to escape, pushed Raskob’s helmet off his head, earning the only penalty – for roughing – and robbing Fort Wayne of its momentum.

Fort Wayne outshot Indy 34-27, including 14-5 in the third period, but Fuel goalie Dan Bakala was terrific. The Komets’ best chance to force overtime came when a Stephen Harper shot at 8:10 crept underneath Bakala and sat near the goal line for what seemed like an eternity. Jason Cotton would later hit the post.

The Komets’ problems, though, began much earlier.

Six times this season, the Komets have given up a goal on their opponents’ first shot on goal. Impressively, the Komets have come back to win four of those games. Today, though, they couldn’t overcome the early gaffe.

“There are a handful of things that didn't quite go our way,” said Jenks, who scored the game’s final goal 19:35 into the second period by receiving a Brandon Hawkins crossing pass and smacking the puck into an open net during a power play.

“There are some things we could have tightened up and been better at. But at the end of the day, it’s the tail end of (three games in three days). It’s a tough weekend, a hard-fought weekend, and we’ll take the four out of six points.”

The Komets (12-5-3) are 5-2-1 against Indy (25-11-3), including a 5-0 Fort Wayne victory Friday, when Dylan Ferguson had a 22-save shutout, and a 3-2 victory Saturday, when Marco Roy had two goals including the overtime winner.

“Generally, I'm pleased (with the weekend). I mean, we played a great game Friday, got a come-from-behind win Saturday, and had a tight one tonight,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “You play the same team so many times, it’s ludicrous to think you’re never going to lose. If you do lose, you want to lose the right way, as a team, and today I thought we were fatigued but we played till the last buzzer.”

Fort Wayne goalie Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 24 shots, though he was bested by a Raskob shot from the bottom of the right circle 3:59 into the first period. It was the third time Guindon has allowed a goal on the first shot; it happened to Stefanos Lekkas twice and Jeremy Helvig once before they were called up to the American Hockey League.

“In this particular instance, I don’t necessarily think it was anything we did (wrong) as a team,” Jenks said. “Every now and then, a guy makes a really nice play and you’ve kind of got to tip your cap. A guy made a really nice shot from a tough angle. It’s a tough way to start, but there’s a lot of hockey after that to make up for it.”

The Komets are 4-5-2 when allowing the first goal, 8-0-1 when scoring first.

Indy took a 2-0 lead on a Michael Pelech breakaway 1:14 into the second period, after he was set up at the offensive blue line by Raskob’s pass from well within his own zone. It looked as if Pelech was offside, but neither linesman Logan Bellgraph nor partner Christopher Williams caught it.

Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive answered during a power play 2:38 later, camping out in front of the right goalpost and taking three shots before the puck trickled underneath Bakala.

Indy regained its two-goal lead during a power play at 16:31, when former Komets forward Brad Morrison cut to the net and smacked in Jared Thomas’ crossing pass.

Fort Wayne’s top-ranked power-play unit scored on 2 of 4 opportunities. Indy’s third-rated unit was 1 for 5.

“I think everybody recognized that the refs had an impact on the game, all three of them, and (the Fuel) found a way to put one more in than we did today,” Boudreau said. “So that’s the story of the game. You can’t win them all, even though we want to. We want to be greedy like that, but you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due and they found a way to put one more in than us.”

Notes: The teams meet 7 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis. … Indy coach Doug Christensen has served half of his six-game suspension for violating the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap. Assistant coach Any Contois has been running things in his place. … The Komets played without Ferguson, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Nellis, Nolan LaPorte, Jackson Leef and Curtis Leonard. … Rookie defenseman Matt Murphy, who was called from Fort Wayne to Chicago of the AHL last week, got his first point, an assist, in his second game with the Wolves. … Former Komets goalie Zach Fucale was signed to a two-year two-way contract by the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

