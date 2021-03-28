K's fall behind early, lose 3-2

The Komets fell behind early and could never quite catch up, losing 3-2 today to the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets have given up the first goal in 11 of their 20 games this season, going 4-5-2 In such instances. The Komets have allowed opponents to score on their first shot six times this season, but amazingly Fort Wayne is 4-2-0 in those games, including today.

They outshot the Fuel 34-27.

It was the third game in as many days between the teams at the Coliseum, where the Komets won 5-0 on Friday, with Dylan Ferguson earning the 22-save shutout, and 3-2 in overtime Saturday, when Marco Roy had two goals including the winner.

Indy opened the scoring 3:59 into the first period today, when Willie Raskob flicked a shot from the right circle past Louis-Philip Guindon. In seven appearances, Guindon has allowed a goal on the first shot he’s faced three times (and it also happened to Stefanos Lekkas twice and Jeremy Helvig once before they were called up to the American Hockey League).

Just 1:14 into the second period, Indy took a 2-0 lead on a Michael Pelech breakaway, after he was set up at the offensive blue line by Raskob’s pass from well within his own zone.

Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive answered during a power play 2:38 later, camping out in front of the right goalpost and taking three shots before the puck trickled underneath netminder Dan Bakala.

The Komets’ Matthew Boudens had a terrific chance to tie it at 10:38, but his 25-foot shot was gloved by Bakala. Instead, Indy regained its two-goal lead during a power play at 16:31, when former Komets forward Brad Morrison cut to the net and smacked in Jared Thomas’ crossing pass.

The Fort Wayne power play struck again at 19:35, as A.J. Jenks accepted a crossing pass from Brandon Hawkins and blasted it in, just after Bakala dumped Zach Pochiro to the ice and then complained he’d been interfered with by the Komets’ forward.

Fort Wayne’s top-ranked power-play unit scored on 2 of 4 opportunities. Indy’s third-rated unit was 1 for 5.

Stephen Harper almost tied it for the Komets when his shot slipped underneath Bakala and sat near the goal line for what seemed like an eternity 8:10 into the third period. The Komets got a bevy of more good chances, including a Jason Cotton shot that hit the post at 16:13.

Notes: The referee was Jacob Rekucki, who called all three games over the weekend and whistled for a whopping 15 slashing penalties. … Indy coach Doug Christensen has served half of his six-game suspension for violating the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap. Assistant coach Any Contois has been running things in his place. … The Komets played without goalie Dylan Ferguson, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Nellis, Nolan LaPorte, Jackson Leef and Curtis Leonard. … Rookie defenseman Matt Murphy, who was called from Fort Wayne to Chicago of the AHL last week, got his first point, an assist, in his second game with the Wolves. … Former Komets goalie Zach Fucale was signed to a two-year two-way contract by the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

jcohn@jg.net