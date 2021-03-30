Former ECHL commish to run Coralville

Former ECHL commissioner Brian McKenna has been hired as president of the new franchise in Coralville, Iowa, which will begin play next season.

“I am proud and excited to come on board to lead the introduction of ECHL hockey in Coralville. During my first visit to the city several years ago, I was impressed with the vision, cooperation and positive outlook of all parties involved. The result of that vision is evident at the Iowa River Landing. Our goal is to be a valued part of the community and provide first class family entertainment at Xtream Arena," McKenna said in a news release.

“Dean MacDonald, Glenn Stanford and their team at Deacon Sports and Entertainment also have a vision for the role of the team in Coralville and I appreciate the opportunity to lead those efforts.”

