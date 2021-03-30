The Journal Gazette
 
    Komets' Ferguson: ECHL Goaltender of the Week

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets' Dylan Ferguson was selected ECHL Goaltender of the Week, after backstopping two victories over the Indy Fuel. He had a 22-save shutout in a 5-0 victory Friday and stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday. Those were his first two ECHL games of the season, after coming back from Henderson of the American Hockey League.

