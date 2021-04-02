K's dominate 3rd period again, win again

For the second consecutive game, the Komets needed to up their play in the third period to make a comeback.

They netted four straight goals to open the third period and take a two-goal lead, then hung on for a 5-4 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Memorial Coliseum.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Jan. 31, 2020, when the Icemen won 5-4 in overtime of a fight-filled game that had 136 penalty minutes and resulted in 28 games worth of suspensions. Two players who were on different teams, Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive and Jacksonville’s Jacob Friend, fought just 2:22 into the first period tonight.

Fort Wayne defenseman Randy Gazzola opened the scoring with a power-play goal, on a shot from the blue line at 9:30, and it happened with Jacksonville’s Travis Howe in the penalty box for a double-minor for holding and arguing with the referee, Andrew Wilk. It was Howe’s first game since being released by the Komets and serving a nine-game suspension for actions in a game March 6 at the Coliseum against Wheeling.

A.J. Jenks assisted on Gazzola’s goal, extending his point-scoring streak to five games, during which he has three goals and 11 points. Gazzola, who qualifies as an ECHL rookie, has one goal and 16 points in 20 games.

The Komets were outshot 11-7 in the first period, but they killed off a 1:36-long 5-on-3 advantage.

Fort Wayne goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon preserved the 1-0 lead by thwarting Ara Nazarian on a breakaway 6:10 into the second period, but the Icemen’s Brandon Gignac scored from the right circle at 8:49. Jacksonville’s Mike Szmatula scored on the next shot, 49 seconds later, putting a backhander from the right circle between the legs of Guindon, who totaled 23 saves

Jacksonville’s Ryker Killins made it 3-1 with a shot from the dasher boards at 15:56 that surprised Guindon, who was screened by two players, including Howe, who got an assist at 15:56.

The Komets pressed hard the remainder of the period; Shawn Szydlowski got a breakaway but hit the goalpost and Jenks’ shot from point-blank range was covered by netminder Logan Drackett, who had 22 saves in his professional debut.

In a goal identical to the one Szmatula had scored, Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy trimmed the deficit to one 1:14 into the third period. Fort Wayne’s Nick Boka took advantage of a Jenks screen to score from the blue line at 2:36.

Mathieu Brodeur’s blistering shot from the blue line at 5:44 beat Drackett high for a 4-3 Fort Wayne lead. Brandon Hawkins netted a tough-angle power-play goal to make it 5-3 at 7:13, extending his point-scoring streak to seven games in which he’s has nine goals and 13 points, though Jacksonville’s Brendan Warren answered at 9:46.

It was similar to Wednesday, when the Komets trailed by a goal heading into the third period, but then defeated the Indy Fuel 6-3, propelled by four Hawkins goals.

The Komets were without goalie Dylan Ferguson, who suffered an undisclosed injury at practice today. So, the Komets got goalie Jeremy Helvig back from Chicago of the American Hockey League to back up Guindon. Chicago also released defenseman Matt Murphy, who had one assist in his first two AHL games, and he could be in the Fort Wayne lineup Saturday.

Notes: Hawkins was named ECHL Player of the Month, after he had 10 goals and 16 points in 12 games in March. … Brad Morrison, a former Komets player, was traded by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Florida Panthers for Vince Hinostroza. Morrison had played six games in the AHL this season for Rockford and three ECHL games for Indy. It’s the second time the career minor-leaguer has been involved in a one-for-one trade for an established NHL player; he was sent from the Los Angeles Kings to the Blackhawks for Olli Maatta in October. Morrison had six goals and 19 points in 17 Fort Wayne games last season.

