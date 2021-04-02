The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, April 02, 2021 4:00 pm

    Updates on Komets' transactions, award

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Komets forward Brandon Hawkins, who had 10 goals and 16 points in 12 games, was selected the ECHL's Player of the Month.

    Additionally, defenseman Matt Murphy was released by the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves -- after he had one assist in two games -- and is returning to Fort Wayne. He's not expected to be in the lineup at 8 p.m., when the Komets face the Jacksonville Icemen.

    Goaltender Jeremy Helvig has also been sent back to Fort Wayne by the Wolves. It sounds as if he'll back up Louis-Philip Guindon tonight, as Dylan Ferguson suffered an injury today. 

    jcohn@jg.net

