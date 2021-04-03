Komets thwarted by Nailers

The Komets had dominated the Wheeling Nailers, going 7-0-2 and winning seven straight, but things changed tonight in front of an announced crowd of 3,111 at Memorial Coliseum.

Despite goals from Blake Siebenaler, Matt Murphy and Matthew Boudens, the Komets lost 6-3 to the Nailers.

The Komets opened the scoring when Jackson Leef skated behind the Wheeling net and set up a fellow Fort Wayne native, Siebenaler, for a slapshot from the right circle 7:48 into the first period.

The Nailers answered 18 seconds later, when Wheeling’s Aaron Thow intercepted a clearing attempt, fired a shot from the blue line, and Matt Alfaro put the rebound into the net. Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist made it 2-1 by redirecting a Cody Sylvester shot at 11:26.

Fort Wayne’s Murphy, in his first game back from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League, stripped Jesse Lees of the puck behind the Wheeling net and then scored on a wraparound. The Nailers regained the lead on its 10th shot, with Sylvester scoring at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with his team skating short-handed.

The Komets had a bundle of chance to score early in the third period – A.J. Jenks from point-blank range; Stephen Harper at the end of a 2-on-1 rush; Anthony Nellis with a laser from a tough angle – but Nailers goaltender Shane Starrett held up to preserve the 3-2 lead.

Wheeling made it 4-2 on its first attempt of the second period – its 11th shot of the game – when goalie Dylan Ferguson was caught out of position trying to play the puck behind the net and Brady Tomlak wrapped it into an open goal.

Fort Wayne’s Boudens trimmed the deficit to one by redirecting a Randy Gazzola blue-line shot at 13:33, but the Komets still trailed 4-3 at the second intermission despite outshooting the Nailers 13-3 in the period.

Boudens had a great chance to tie at 2:20 into the third period, but his shot from point-blank range caromed off Starrett’s chest.

The Komets’ top-ranked power play got a chance to even the game after Wheeling’s Winquist elbowed Ferguson behind the play, drawing a major penalty and a game misconduct. Ferguson was replaced in net by Jeremy Helvig, who came down from Chicago on Friday.

Fort Wayne got only two shots on the ensuing power play, losing 2 minutes of advantage time because Justin Vaive was penalized for goaltender interference, and Wheeling’s Patrick Watling made it 5-3 at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 10:31.

Ferguson, who missed Friday’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory with an undisclosed off-ice injury suffered after the morning skate, stopped 11 of 15 shots before he left against the Nailers. Helvig stopped 3 of 4 in relief.

Starrett had 30 saves.

Notes: The Komets played without Louis-Philip Guindon, Oliver Cooper, Nolan LaPorte, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor. … The referee was Andrew Wilk.

