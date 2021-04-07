Masks still required at Komets games

The Komets have yet to put any players on the commissioner's exempt list, which is a fancy of way of saying they haven't had to quarantine people because of COVID-19 safety protocols. That undoubtedly has played a part in them being atop the Western Conference, while just about every other ECHL team (maybe all of them) has had to quarantine players.

The Komets want to keep that up, while protecting everyone who attends games at Memorial Coliseum.

The statewide mask mandate has been lifted, but that doesn't mean you'll be able to attend Komets home games without them. The team reiterated today that they will still be required moving forward, starting with the games at the Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday against the Indy Fuel.

According to a statement from the team:

In an effort to keep all fans, players, and staff safe, all COVID-19 Safety Protocols at Komets home games shall remain intact until further notice. This includes the use of masks or facial coverings that must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking at the guests’ seats.

“The Komet Hockey Club will continue all safety precautions that have been in place since February at our home games. We have been very fortunate to get back to playing hockey under the guidelines and see no reason to change course at this time,” Komets president Michael Franke said.

To see the Komets' full safety protocols: www.komets.com/fan-zone/game-day-guide/safety-protocols.

Even though the mask mandate was lifted, it doesn't apply to all facilities -- for example, courts and museums still require them -- and health officials strongly advise the continued use of masks in public settings.

A couple of things to bear in mind: Memorial Coliseum is a county facility and it, along with the Komets, has been working with the Allen County Department of Health to come up with the best procedures for all involved; and the Komets have said from the start that for a season to be held, it will take the commitment of the fans and the players/coaches to keep everyone safe.

