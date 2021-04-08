Lekkas back to Komets' net

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas was released today by Rochester of the American Hockey League and is rejoining the Komets. Lekkas stopped 25 of 29 shots in his only AHL appearance, a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on March 26, after he was 6-1-2 with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage for Fort Wayne.

He'll be joined in the crease by Louis-Philip Guindon. Jeremy Helvig, who is contracted to the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, returned to Chicago of the AHL. Helvig was 0-2-1 with a 3.64 GAA and a .831 SP with the Komets.

