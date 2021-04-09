Komets deliver message in defeating Fuel

With the way tonight’s game went – the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 4-1 in a physical, wild game in Indianapolis – it could be a fun weekend at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets are 7-2-1 against the Fuel, in a series starting to brim over with intensity, and the teams play 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday in Fort Wayne.

“Oh yeah, I think ‘The Jungle’ is going to have a good weekend,” said Komets forward Anthony Nellis, who had a goal and a fight tonight. “We have a team that’s not scared. We can play anybody, we can face anybody, in terms of our physicality and playing hockey the right way. So that’s important for this weekend.”

So what made the game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum so entertaining? There was the Komets’ Zach Pochiro getting flipped by the Indy Fuel’s Ryan Zuhlsdorf after an offside whistle, setting off the first of several melees. Fort Wayne’s Randy Gazzola delivered a hit that dislodged the glass onto the back of Indy’s Michael Pelech. The puck hit the goalposts a slew of times.

And, if you had the Fuel’s broadcast, national commentator Eddie Olczyk called the game with his son, Nick, and play-by-play voice Andrew Smith. Eddie Olczyk raved about the Komets’ power play – it was 1 for 3, making it 14 for 42 against Indy this season – and laughed when he remembered he once was traded for Komets forward Justin Vaive’s father, Rick.

But the rough-and-tumble hockey stole the show.

“I think the message was clear from coach (Ben Boudreau): We’re a good team, we can play strong and throw the body, but we were kind of lacking that physicality,” Nellis said. “But we play as a family and we showed it tonight with a couple fights, and playing in the system, so that was the big message.”

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas played his first Fort Wayne game since March 12, thanks to a stint with the higher-level American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, and he stopped 33 of Indy’s 34 shots.

Indy’s Dan Bakala stopped 24 of 28 shots, also allowing goals to Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef and A.J. Jenks.

Fort Wayne improved to 15-6-4. Indy is 26-15-3. Both entered the night second in their respective conferences.

A tone was set early on, through a series of hard hits, and intensified when Nellis scored a short-handed breakaway goal 12:04 into the first period and fought Keoni Texeira at 18:38.

“The one thing we hadn’t seen was how physical we can be,” said Boudreau, noting that Nellis had been stepping up in the physicality department, such as when he went after Wheeling’s Patrick McNally for hitting Marcus McIvor in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime loss.

“Nellis was the first one to score, short-handed, and get it started (tonight). If one of the smallest guys can do it on the team, then everybody can follow suit. We’ve talked about how big his heart was and he really led by example. He sparked our entire team and he’s been going in the right direction.”

The second period continued the antagonistic theme, with Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper, in his second professional game, fighting Darian Skeoch, who’d just upended Harper.

“I think there was a togetherness there, where we didn’t have time to let the game come to us, we went to it,” Boudreau said. “We shed the mitts early, we got into it. When you get a hit or into a fight, you’re into that game, and we were ready to play from the drop of the puck, I thought.”

In the ensuing minutes, Lekkas made a bevy of saves, including a kick stop on Spencer Watson, who would soon hit the post. But the Fuel tied it at 4:36 when Matt Marcinew redirected a Terry Broadhurst shot with Matthew Boudens serving a tripping penalty.

Harper regained the lead for Fort Wayne at 16:58, when he redirected a Pochiro shot. Fort Wayne-native Leef made it 3-1 by skating out of the corner and tucking the puck inside the far post 2:46 into the third period for his second goal in as many games.

Pochiro then got payback for the early game Zuhlsdorf hit, fighting him at 9:29. And Fort Wayne’s captain, Jenks, stationed by the right post during a power play, made it 4-1 at 13:15. Jenks has four goals and 12 points in the last eight games.

Indy, which was 1 for 6 on power plays, is 5 for 47 against the Komets this season.

Notes: The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Olivier Galipeau, Marco Roy, Curtis Leonard, Nolan LaPorte and Dylan Ferguson.

