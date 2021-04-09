Komets win wild game, 4-1 over Fuel

It was a wild show on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice tonight. There was the Komets’ Zach Pochiro getting flipped by the Indy Fuel’s Ryan Zuhlsdorf after an offside whistle, setting off the first of several melees in the game. Fort Wayne’s Randy Gazzola delivered a hit that dislodged the glass onto the back of Indy’s Michael Pelech. And the puck hit the goalposts one, two, three times.

Ultimately, the Komets continued their dominance of the Fuel with a 4-1 victory in front of 1,879 spectators in Indianapolis. And the teams meet 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas played his first Fort Wayne game since March 12, because he had a stint with the higher-level American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, and stopped 33 shots. That included a sliding stop of a Brent Gates slapshot during a power play 7:38 into the third period to preserve a two-goal lead.

Fort Wayne (15-6-4), which got goals from Anthony Nellis, Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef and A.J. Jenks, improved to 7-2-1 against Indy (26-15-3).

Dan Bakala stopped 24 shots for Indy.

The game began with a hard-hitting period that saw two 10-player melees and a fight between Fort Wayne’s Nellis and Indy’s Keoni Texeira. After the first fracas, Indy was awarded a power play, but it allowed a short-handed breakaway goal to Nellis.

The second period continued the antagonistic theme, with Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper, in his second professional game, fighting Darian Skeoch, who’d just upended Harper.

In the ensuing minutes, Lekkas made a bevy of saves, including a kick stop on Spencer Watson, who would soon after hit the post. But the Fuel tied it at 4:36 when Matt Marcinew redirected a Terry Broadhurst shot with Matthew Boudens serving a tripping penalty.

Harper regained the lead for Fort Wayne at 16:58, when he redirected a Pochiro shot. Fort Wayne-native Leef made it 3-1 by skating out of the corner and tucking the puck inside the far post 2:46 into the third period for his second goal in as many games.

Pochiro then got payback for the early game Zuhlsdorf hit, fighting him at 9:29. And Fort Wayne’s captain, Jenks, stationed by the right post during a power play, made it 4-1 at 13:15. Jenks has four goals and 12 points in the last eight games.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays. Indy was 1 for 6.

Notes: National NHL broadcaster Eddie Olczyk called the game on the Fuel’s home broadcast, doing color commentary with his son, Nick, and play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Smith. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Olivier Galipeau, Marco Roy, Curtis Leonard, Nolan LaPorte and Dylan Ferguson.

