Komets get 2-1 victory: Jenks forces OT, Galipeau wins it

Twenty-four seconds remained in the third period today and Komets coach Ben Boudreau looked at his assistant, Olivier Legault, and said: “I can’t believe we haven’t found a way to score.”

They were about to do so.

In a game they’d tried just about every fancy way to put the puck in the net and failed, it took captain A.J. Jenks winning a faceoff, Justin Vaive holding off an opponent to protect the loose puck, then Jenks spinning and blindly shooting the puck inside the far post with only 20 seconds left on the Memorial Coliseum clock.

Olivier Galipeau polished off the Komets’ 2-1 victory over the Indy Fuel in the 3-on-3 overtime, by smacking his own rebound past goaltender Dan Bakala.

“It feels unreal,” Galipeau said. “To get that last one and complete the comeback on home ice, finishing off the week on that note, it’s a pretty special feeling.”

(Video highlights are above.)

Bakala was outstanding, stopping 37 of 39 shots for Indy (27-15-4), which beat Fort Wayne 16-7-4) here Saturday.

But Bakala looked still stunned from a Brandon Hawkins slapshot he stopped to set up Jenks’ faceoff goal, with Indy’s Dylan Malmquist serving a slashing penalty.

“Give a ton of credit to Dan Bakala,” Boudreau said. “He was unbelievable tonight. … He played huge, in a big way, and it was frustrating. It was very frustrating because we had a ton of chances and didn’t score. But we talked about playing 60 minutes, all the way to the end, and it took us damn near 60 minutes to get that first one.”

The Komets’ top-rated power play was 1 for 5, but the Fuel, which has the league’s worst penalty kill, gave it too many opportunities. The Fuel was angered that referee Jacob Rekucki didn’t make a call on Anthony Nellis' hit from behind on Matt Marcinew 10:37 into the third period, so Marcinew got revenge on the ensuing faceoff by slashing Nellis on the hand as they went after the draw, and that landed him in the penalty box.

The Komets failed to score on two shots during that advantage, and peppered Bakala with slapshots during Malmquist’s penalty, before Jenks tied it with his no-look shot.

“It’s not always pretty,” Galipeau said. “The last couple games, we’d struggled to play the full 60 minutes. I think we did it tonight, even though we didn’t get rewarded until the last 20 seconds. But we worked our (butts) off and it paid off.”

Fort Wayne goalie Dylan Ferguson stopped 13 of 14 shots in his first action since being elbowed behind the play April 3 by Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist, who was suspended two games by the ECHL for the infraction.

Even as the Komets tallied 15 of the first 22 shots today, Ferguson had the biggest save of the early going by stopping Chad Yetman, who had stolen the puck, skated in from the corner and flicked a high shot 8:16 into the first period. This came shortly after a potential Yetman breakaway was foiled by defenseman Blake Siebenaler coming in from behind and powering him off the puck.

The Fuel mustered only one shot in the second period – a 180-foot clear of the defensive zone by Keoni Texeira at 16:41 – but it was still scoreless at the second intermission with a 24-9 shot advantage for Fort Wayne.

Indy’s Michael Pelech scored on a 2-on-1 rush 7:09 into the third period.

Notes: Three times in their 69 seasons, the Komets have held a team without a shot in a period, the most recent being Feb. 23, 2018, against Greenville. … The Komets played without Zach Pochiro, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Marcus McIvor, Curtis Leonard, Nolan LaPorte and Louis-Philip Guindon.

