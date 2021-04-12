Lekkas returns to AHL

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas is headed back to Rochester of the American Hockey League.

The rookie had a previous stint with the Americans — stopping 25 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on March 29 — and returned to Fort Wayne last week.

Including two games over the weekend, Lekkas is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage for Fort Wayne.

The Komets still have goalies Dylan Ferguson and Louis-Philip Guindon.

