    Monday, April 12, 2021 5:20 pm

    Lekkas returns to AHL

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas is headed back to Rochester of the American Hockey League.

    The rookie had a previous stint with the Americans — stopping 25 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on March 29 — and returned to Fort Wayne last week.

    Including two games over the weekend, Lekkas is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage for Fort Wayne.

    The Komets still have goalies Dylan Ferguson and Louis-Philip Guindon.

    jcohn@jg.net

