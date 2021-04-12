Monday, April 12, 2021 5:20 pm
Lekkas returns to AHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas is headed back to Rochester of the American Hockey League.
The rookie had a previous stint with the Americans — stopping 25 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Syracuse on March 29 — and returned to Fort Wayne last week.
Including two games over the weekend, Lekkas is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage for Fort Wayne.
The Komets still have goalies Dylan Ferguson and Louis-Philip Guindon.
