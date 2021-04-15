Another canceled ECHL game, and K's on Ice Watch

The Wheeling Nailers canceled two games last weekend in West Virginia because of unsafe ice conditions. The Indy Fuel canceled tonight’s game in Indianapolis because of the same.

The Komets, who play host to Wheeling 8 p.m. Friday, are supposed to play at Indy on Saturday and at Wheeling on Sunday, so I guess we’re on Ice Watch: 2021.

These lost games could also affect the playoff race. Wheeling and South Carolina won’t make up the two games from last weekend. We don’t know yet if tonight’s canceled game will be made up, but I would assume so.

Remember, the standings are being determined by winning percentage, so lost games could really hurt a team like South Carolina.

Ice conditions could continue to be an issue as we play later into the spring/summer than usual, regardless of venue.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting Larkin Saalfraank was signed as an emergency backup goalie for practice this week. I haven’t heard anything official on who’s hurt so I’m not going to speculate yet.

