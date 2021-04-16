Hawkins shines again for K's, who surely want to keep him

The single most frequent question this beat writer gets is: “What can the Komets do to keep Brandon Hawkins?” I’ve heard it from contractors in my house, fans on the street, and reporters around the league.

They can’t be blamed; Hawkins is off to one of the more remarkable starts in Komets history. With a hat trick Friday in a 6-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, Hawkins has totaled 18 goals and 28 points in 26 games.

He’s tied for the ECHL lead in power-play goals with 10, but think about that for a second: The Komets started two months after everyone else and Florida’s Michael Huntebrinker, who also has 10 power-play goals, has played 24 more games than Hawkins.

“It’s just a matter of taking advantage of our opportunities,” Hawkins said late Friday. “We worked a lot this week on 5-on-5 and trying to produce 5-on-5, and we did that tonight with (three) even-strength goals and two power-play goals. All in all, our power play is running on all cylinders, but it’s nice to have contributions 5-on-5 as well.”

Fort Wayne’s league-best power play, which scored on 2 of 5 opportunities, is up to 28.7% efficiency.

“All the momentum off special teams was especially important,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “... I don’t think there was any one individual out there that wasn’t going tonight. Everybody was going in the same direction. So I was really happy, top to bottom. Everybody played great.”

Hawkins, 26, has feasted, in particular, on the Nailers, the team for which he played last season as a rookie. In 12 meetings, Hawkins has nine goals and 13 points.

Hawkins, who also has a four-goal game this season against Indy, was supposed to play for Toledo, before it opted out because of the pandemic, and the Walleye still owns his rights for next season.

“It’s almost getting ridiculous to the point where it’s expected,” Boudreau said of Hawkins’ scoring. “(Toledo coach) Dan Watson’s got three voicemails on his telephone already tonight. But joking aside, when you’re finding your groove and you’re shooting the puck, it tends to go in. That was our biggest message – ‘shoot the puck, shoot the puck, shoot the puck’ – and when you’ve got a shot like his, it’s a weapon and it’s an asset you want used as frequently as possible.”

Toledo has had to watch as Hawkins has led Fort Wayne (17-7-4) to the top of the Western Conference. That includes an 8-1-3 record against league-worst Wheeling (15-24-6).

So, can the Komets somehow keep Hawkins? Well, it would take a trade between the most bitter of rivals.

“I think the biggest thing is, you have to let him know how much he's wanted here and try to make it a situation where he wants to come back. But it’s out of our control,” Boudreau said. “We know what happens at the end of the year with his rights and that'll be talked about during the offseason, but there's no question that he's carved out a pretty good niche and we all respect him, we all like him here, and we hope he stays as long as he wants.”

Hawkins has done nothing but rave about his time in Fort Wayne.

“I don’t know what happens at the end of the season,” he said. “I know I enjoy everybody here and everybody treats me like I’m part of the family. I’m very grateful for that and the way the Frankes have treated me and the way they treat my family. That’s definitely something on my mind and something I appreciate at all levels.”

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 15 shots Friday for the Komets, who signed netminder Robbie Beydoun to replace Dylan Ferguson after his most recent injury, to his hand, came stopping a puck during practice this week. Beydoun, 24, is a rookie out of Wisconsin, for which he was 11-8-0 with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts this season. He also played for Michigan Tech from 2017 to 2020.

Hawkins opened the scoring at 4:11, after an A.J. Jenks forecheck set up a Wheeling turnover, just after a play at the other end that saw Guindon stop Jacob Pritchard from his stomach.

Wheeling’s Matt Alfaro beat Guindon on a shot from the left circle to tie it at 1, as the teams skated 4-on-4.

After Wheeling’s Michael Joly was penalized for tripping, Hawkins scored on a one-timer from the left circle at 19:30, on the heels of Nailers goalie Shane Starrett foiling Anthony Nellis.

Starrett, who seemed to injure something, stopped 11 of 13 shots before he was replaced at the first intermission by Taran Kozun, who stopped 26 of 30. The first save Kozun made was on a Randy Gazzola breakaway, but he was bested at 7:18 when Anthony Petruzzelli set up Nick Boka at the end of a 2-on-1 rush for a short-handed goal and a 3-1 lead.

Hawkins polished off his hat trick during a power play at 14:24 with a shot from the left circle, setting up Guindon for a terrific save at 16:49, when Joly circumvented the defense and barreled him over while shooting. Guindon had another great save 3:44 into the third period, when he thwarted an Alfaro breakaway, and Matthew Boudens made it 5-1 off a rebound at 14:49, shortly before Boudreau said it was maybe his best game of the season.

Nellis made it 6-2 from the left circle at 16:23.

The Nailers were 0 for 5 on power plays.

The Komets face the Indy Fuel 7:05 p.m. today at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the Fuel’s Thursday game against Wheeling was scrapped because of poor ice conditions. “The ice has been repaired. The team has practiced and tested its safety today,” the Fuel tweeted Friday. “This Saturday's game vs. the Komets is on and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow!”

The Komets play 4:10 p.m. Sunday at Wheeling, West Virginia, where two games last weekend were canceled, but the ice was OK on Wednesday at WesBanco Arena.

Notes: Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski was a healthy scratch. Also sitting were Zach Pochiro (hand), Oliver Cooper, Matt Murphy and Curtis Leonard. … The referee was Andrew Bruggeman.

jcohn@jg.net