Goalie gets shutout in pro debut; Komets win 4-0

Robbie Beydoun’s professional hockey debut couldn’t have gone much better.

The rookie goaltender out of Wisconsin stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 4-0 tonight at Indianapolis.

Anthony Petruzzelli, Olivier Galipeau, Brandon Hawkins and Justin Vaive scored for Western Conference-leading Fort Wayne (18-7-4), which improved to 9-3-1 against Indy (27-17-4).

Beydoun was signed this week because Stefanos Lekkas was called to Rochester of the American Hockey League and Dylan Ferguson has a hand injury. He got the Komets’ third shutout of the season, joining Ferguson and Louis-Philip Guindon with the feat.

The previous Fort Wayne goalie to get a shutout in his pro debut was Francois Tremblay on Oct. 26, 2014, also against the Fuel.

Beydoun was peppered with shots early – Indy had the game’s first four – and he got some help, including a Galipeau slide to break up a 2-on-1 rush, to put Fort Wayne in position to get a lead.

Petruzzelli made it 1-0 at 18:37 of the first period, banging in a loose puck after Hawkins muscled Michael Pelech off the puck in the corner and fired a wild-angled shot that surprised Indy goalie Dan Bakala. Hawkins had a hat trick in Friday’s 6-2 victory at Memorial Coliseum over the Wheeling Nailers, who they face again 4:10 p.m. Sunday in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Dan Bakala, who had 26 saves, prevented the Komets from making it a two-goal game, thwarting Vaive on a breakaway and Jackson Leef on a 20-foot one-timer, early in the second period in front of 2,446 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Beydoun followed suit by stopping a Willie Raskob shot and Tim Shoup off the rebound at 14:22.

Galipeau flicked the puck into an open net from the bottom of the left circle at 16:19, making it 2-0, after the puck slid off Marco Roy’s stick at the end of a 3-on-1 rush.

The first power play didn’t come until 37 second into the third period, when Fort Wayne’s A.J. Jenks was penalized for cross-checking. Just after the Komets killed if off, Hawkins stole the puck, skated down the left boards and flicked a shot in from the left circle for a 3-0 lead. Hawkins has 10 goals in his last nine games and leads the Komets in goals (19) and points (30) in 27 games.

Vaive made it 4-0 with a 40-foot shot at 12:09.

Notes: Matthew Boudens, who had a goal Friday, was called up to Chicago of the AHL. Boudens had three goals and 13 points in 28 games this season. He played 10 games last season with the Wolves and was scoreless. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Zach Pochiro (hand), Ferguson (hand), Matt Murphy and Curtis Leonard. … The Fuel wore “Black Panther” jerseys and the Komets donned uniforms with a Thanos theme from the Marvel universe.

jcohn@jg.net